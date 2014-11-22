Suns bury winless Sixers

PHILADELPHIA -- The jury is out as to whether the University of Kentucky could beat the winless Philadelphia 76ers, as Phoenix Suns guard Eric Bledsoe, a former Wildcat, claimed earlier this week.

Bledsoe’s current team did just fine against the Sixers on Friday night, however.

Guard Isaiah Thomas scored 23 points off the bench, matching his season high, as the Suns blitzed the Sixers 122-96.

Forward Markieff Morris added 18 points for the Suns (8-5), who placed eight players in double figures while winning their third straight.

Bledsoe, who spent one season at Kentucky (2009-10), accumulated 13 points, seven assists and five rebounds in three quarters.

He claimed in a national radio interview earlier this week that Kentucky would “definitely” beat the Sixers in a playoff series -- and that Philadelphia would “maybe” win one game in a best-of-seven set. He told reporters at a shootaround early Friday that he was joking about all that, and repeated that after the game.

“It is the NBA,” he said. “I respect all those guys over there. We could have come out and lost this game. It was pretty much a joke. They’ve got some great players over there.”

He believes his comments motivated the Suns as much as the Sixers, something echoed by Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek.

Related Coverage Preview: Suns at 76ers

“Because it got a story behind it, I think it actually focused our guys,” Hornacek said. “I think it actually benefited us.”

The Sixers, who were led by guard Michael Carter-Williams with 18 points, fell to 0-12. It is their worst start since they opened the 1972-73 season with 15 straight losses en route to a 9-73 finish, the worst full-season record in NBA history.

The 2009-10 Nets, then based in New Jersey, had the worst start ever, dropping their first 18. They wound up 12-70.

Bledsoe drove hard to the glass on Phoenix’s first possession of the game, only to be knocked to the floor by Sixers center Nerlens Noel, who also played at Kentucky. Bledsoe rose and pushed Noel, drawing a technical foul.

“They were telling me before (the game) that if I came into the paint there was going to be something dirty, so I did it on purpose,” Bledsoe said.

He didn’t say who had relayed word that he was going to be on the receiving end of a hard foul, only that it wasn’t Noel who told him.

That was part of a spirited start by the Sixers, who raced to a 16-7 lead. They were still ahead 27-20 late in the first quarter, but Phoenix outscored them 39-8 during the next 10:07.

Thomas scored 14 points and guard/forward Gerald Green 11 during that stretch, in which the Suns made 14 of 17 shots from the floor to assume a 59-35 lead with 3:05 remaining in the half.

“We didn’t start off the way we wanted to, but it’s a long game,” said Thomas, who also had eight assists and three steals.

He had missed 15 of his 17 shots from the field in the previous two games but said he made it a point to be aggressive as soon as he hit the floor Friday.

“Shots happened to fall, we started playing the right way and it was pretty easy out there because everybody was playing unselfish,” said Thomas, who finished 6 of 9 from the floor. “I got a rhythm. The last few games I haven’t really got a rhythm.”

Thomas made all five of his shots from the field and scored 17 points in the first half. Markieff Morris had 15 and Green also went 5 of 5 from the floor while scoring 11 points.

Phoenix shot a blistering 69.4 percent from the field in the first 24 minutes. That included 75 percent accuracy in the second quarter when the Suns outscored Philadelphia 41-17.

“We got manhandled in the second,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “You look at the second period, and that’s the game. They came out and they shot it. They made shots. Some of it, we could have guarded them better. I thought our offense, with not sharing the ball, it stood out so much, especially in that second period.”

Green did not play in the second half, during which the Suns led by as many as 34.

Afterward, Bledsoe was asked how he now views the Sixers’ chances against Kentucky.

“I‘m not getting into that anymore, man,” he said. “It is what it is. We came and got a win, and we’re moving forward.”

NOTES: Sixers rookie G/F K.J. McDaniels scored 17 points, his highest total in his 12-game-old career. ... The game marked a homecoming for twin brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris, the Suns’ fourth-year forwards. Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said the Philadelphia natives made marked improvement during the offseason, particularly at the defensive end of the floor. ... Sixers rookie C Joel Embiid, who has yet to play after undergoing offseason surgery on his right foot, is “moving along” in his rehab, coach Brett Brown said. Embiid took some shots on the court before Friday’s game with his foot resting on a folding chair, something he has also done at recent practice sessions. “We try to find ways not to let him go stir crazy and do some things on the court,” Brown said, “but it’s done responsibly, and the chair is one example of that.” ... Earlier in the day, the Sixers assigned F JaKarr Sampson to the Delaware 87ers of the NBA Development League. Sampson averaged 2.0 points on 24.1 percent shooting from the field while appearing in nine games, two of them starts.