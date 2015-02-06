Blazers’ big fourth quarter buries Suns

PORTLAND, Ore. -- For three quarters, neither team could get much done on offense.

Then the Portland Trail Blazers exploded for a 42-point fourth quarter that buried the Phoenix Suns 108-87 Thursday night at the Moda Center.

With reserve guards Steve Blake and C.J. McCollum and backup forward Meyers Leonard joining starting guard Wesley Matthews and starting center Robin Lopez, the Trail Blazers opened the final period with an 8-0 run and never looked back en route to their most decisive victory since a 101-79 win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 28.

“The guys off the bench brought it to start the fourth quarter,” said Portland forward Nicolas Batum, who scored 20 points and dished seven assists. “We went from up one (point) to up 10 in like two minutes. It was a good team win tonight.”

Forward LaMarcus Aldridge added 19 points and 13 rebounds for Portland. All five starters, along McCollum (12 points), scored in double figures for the Blazers.

Forward Markieff Morris had 18 points and eight boards for the Suns, who lost their third consecutive game. Guard Eric Bledsoe collected 17 points and seven rebounds for the losers.

Portland (34-16) outscored Phoenix 42-22 in the fourth quarter -- almost as many points as the Blazers had in the entire first half. The home team led 46-35 at the break.

“We were able to pull away in the fourth quarter,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “The group in the game at the beginning of the fourth gave us a nice jump, got the lead up, and we were able to expand on it.”

Phoenix (28-23) shot only 38.6 percent for the game and committed 16 turnovers -- eight in the first quarter. Many of the giveaways were unforced.

Both teams shot poorly to start the game -- Portland 2-for-12, Phoenix 2-for-9 -- and the Blazers led 6-5 midway through the first quarter.

“After six minutes, it looked like we were going to set a record for lowest-scoring game,” Stotts said.

Portland used a 14-4 run to stoke the margin to 20-9 and held a 27-15 advantage heading into the second quarter. The Blazers scored the first seven points of the second period to extend the lead. Phoenix closed within 41-31 with three minutes left in the quarter, and Portland took an 11-point edge into intermission.

“It was a bizarre first half,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “We started the game and we were dribbling out of bounds, not making good passes, missing easy shots out there. You saw guys tripping and falling. At the half, we’re down only 11, and we probably couldn’t play any worse.”

Phoenix dominated the third quarter, taking a 63-62 lead on a Bledsoe layup late in the quarter, but the Blazers -- despite 3-for-25 3-point shooting to that point -- went into the final period ahead 66-65.

Portland began the fourth quarter with eight straight points for a 74-65 lead, and the Blazers increased it to 88-75 with 5:34 remaining. By that time, the issue was decided.

“The guys came out in the third quarter and played pretty well,” Hornacek said. “It was the type of effort we usually get from the guys -- the scrappy, get-after-it stuff. In the fourth quarter, (the Blazers) were the aggressors and took it right to the basket.”

NOTES: F LaMarcus Aldridge became Portland’s career leader in double-doubles with 220, passing Sidney Wicks. Aldridge has 25 double-doubles this season, including five in a row. ... Portland was without reserve centers Chris Kaman (back) and Joel Freeland (shoulder). ... Phoenix C Alex Lin sustained an ankle injury in the third quarter, and coach Jeff Hornacek said he guesses Lin will be out through at least the All-Star break. ... Over the past 11 games, Portland G Damian Lillard is a collective 16-for-85 (.188) from 3-point range. Lillard, who went 0-for-5 on 3-point shots Thursday, has missed his past 17 attempts from beyond the arc. He finished with 13 points and three assists in 33 minutes Thursday night. ... The victory was the Blazers’ fourth in their past 12 meetings with the Suns since the start of the 2011-12 season. ... Portland is 2-0 since the return of C Robin Lopez, who had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocked shots. The Blazers went 2-8 in their previous 10 games without Lopez, who missed 23 games with a broken hand.