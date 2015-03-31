Trail Blazers rout Suns, clinch playoff berth

PORTLAND, Ore. -- There was no whooping it up or champagne showers in the locker room after the Portland Trail Blazers clinched a spot in the NBA’s Western Conference playoffs Monday night.

“Our goals are beyond just making the playoffs,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said after his team’s 109-86 drubbing of the Phoenix Suns at the Moda Center. “With the magic number at one, it was inevitable. It’s nice to clinch a spot, but we still have a few games to go that are important to us.”

Guard Damian Lillard scored 19 points and handed out seven assists as the Trail Blazers (48-25) swept to their fourth consecutive victory. Forward LaMarcus Aldridge added 17 points and seven rebounds, and forward Nicolas Batum and guard Arron Afflalo each had 16 points for Portland.

Guards Gerald Green and T.J. Warren came off the bench to score 13 points apiece for the Suns, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Green sparked a run to get the Suns, who trailed by 16 points late in the second quarter, to within 55-49 at halftime. However, Portland outscored Phoenix 37-16 in the third quarter to blow things open.

”We let them back into the game in the second quarter,“ Lillard said. ”We came out and did what we needed to do to win after halftime.

“We cranked up our defense. We really got after them. We pressured the ball and got steals. We moved the ball well offensively. We got good looks and we shot well. It was a great quarter of basketball.”

The Blazers scored the first seven points of the second half to move back in front 62-49. Aldridge’s dunk made it 77-55 with 6:40 left in the third quarter. The difference was 90-61 with 2:55 remaining in the quarter, and the Blazers took a 92-65 advantage into the final period.

One minute into the fourth quarter, the Blazers’ bulge was 96-65.

Portland shot 51.2 percent from the field, knocking down 12 of 27 attempts (44.4 percent) from 3-point range.

“You can’t always have nights like that,” Stotts said. “But when the ball is moving and you’re making shots, it’s fun to watch and it’s fun to play like that.”

The Suns (38-37) looked like a team just playing out the season. They are struggling to keep alive their dwindling playoff hopes, as they fell 4 1/2 games behind the eighth-place Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference.

Phoenix made 43.7 percent of its field-goal attempts, including just three of 16 tries (18.8 percent) from 3-point range.

“(The Blazers) are a good team, and they shot the ball well, and if you don’t get stops, you can’t beat them,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “It’s not like we weren’t trying, but we just weren’t doing it very well, I guess.”

Portland spotted Phoenix a 15-8 lead, then ran off a 13-3 spurt for a 21-18 advantage. The Blazers took a 31-22 edge into the second quarter.

The Blazers increased the margin to 53-37 with three minutes to go in the half, but the Suns closed with a rush, outscoring Portland 12-2 the rest of the way to go into intermission trailing by only six. Soon after, the outcome was decided as the Suns fell to 6-10 in the second of back-to-back games.

“No excuses,” said Phoenix forward Marcus Morris, who scored 11 points. “We’re not the only team that plays back-to-backs. Got to give (the Blazers) a lot of credit. They were able to run away from us and win. They’re a good team.”

NOTES: Portland’s magic number to clinch the Northwest Division championship is two (combined Blazers wins or Thunder defeats). ... The Blazers advanced to the playoffs in consecutive years for the first time since 2009-10 and 2010-11. ... Portland’s Terry Stotts recorded his 250th victory as an NBA head coach. ... The Blazers are 30-7 at home this season. ... The Blazers claimed the season series with the Suns 3-1. ... Phoenix was without G Brandon Knight, who aggravated an ankle injury in Sunday’s 109-97 loss to Oklahoma City. Knight missed the previous eight games with the injury. ... The Suns are 4 1/2 games behind Oklahoma City in the battle for the eighth and final playoff berth in the West. “We’re not mathematically out of it,” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. “You can never give up. Even when you’re out of it, you have to play as hard as you can. If we don’t get into the playoffs, we can build and get a couple of our young guys ready for next season.”