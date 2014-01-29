Preview: Suns at Bucks

A knee injury to guard Eric Bledsoe was supposed to torpedo the Phoenix Suns’ chances of making the playoffs in the ruthless Western Conference. But Gerald Green has emerged to help keep the team afloat - and he’ll look to improve on a season-best performance as he leads the Suns into Milwaukee for a Wednesday date with the Bucks. Green’s 30 points lifted the Suns past Philadelphia on Monday for their fourth win in five games.

While Phoenix has been able to overcome Bledsoe’s absence with relative ease, the Bucks haven’t had any success replacing their missing players. Milwaukee had to do without O.J. Mayo, Larry Sanders and Ekpe Udoh for their Monday encounter with the Los Angeles Clippers, and simply couldn’t keep up as it fell 114-86 for its 15th loss in 17 games. The Bucks are just 4-17 at home and are averaging a league-worst 91.1 points per game.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE SUNS (26-18): Few Phoenix players could have entertained the thought of being named to the Western Conference All-Star Team when the 2013-14 season began. But as the win total grows, so do the expectations - and for at least one Suns player, the idea of making an all-star team is almost too much to handle. “If they put me there, I’ll probably be the happiest guy in the whole world,” guard Goran Dragic told the Arizona Republic. “If that happens, I think I‘m going to cry or something.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (8-36): Milwaukee is a long shot to have any players make the Eastern Conference All-Star Team - and that shouldn’t surprise anyone, least of all the Bucks themselves. Milwaukee is on pace for the worst season in franchise history, following up on its only win this month with three straight losses by an average of 22.7 points. Head coach Larry Drew did manage to find some positives in the loss to the Clippers, telling the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: “I thought our energy was better. I thought we played harder.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Dragic has a case for being named an All-Star reserve, averaging 19.4 points on 49.5 percent shooting.

2. The Suns prevailed 116-100 in their previous meeting Jan. 4 in Phoenix.

3. The Bucks are 1-14 against the Western Conference.

PREDICTION: Suns 110, Bucks 95