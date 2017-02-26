Preview: Suns at Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks look to get more players involved offensively and shake off a disappointing performance when they host the struggling Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon. All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo and forward Michael Beasley combined for 55 points in Milwaukee’s 109-95 loss to Utah on Friday in its first contest since Feb. 15 to end a three-game winning streak.

“Hopefully we get this game out of our system, coming off the break, and now we focus on Phoenix,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd told reporters after his team allowed 50 percent shooting and 52 points in the paint. Antetokounmpo scored 33 points in each of his last two games, pushing his average to 23.5 overall, and should get his chances against one of the league’s worst defensive teams (112.7 points per game against). Phoenix, which has dropped six of its last eight contests, started to intensify its evaluation process after the break with a 128-121 overtime loss Friday at Chicago as guard Devin Booker poured in 27 points. “We have to be very decisive making moves going forward,” Suns coach Earl Watson told reporters. “We can’t guess.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Arizona, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE SUNS (18-40): Watson did not play point guard Brandon Knight (11.0 points) and center Tyson Chandler (8.4, team-high 11.4 rebounds) on Friday to give Tyler Ulis and Alex Len more playing time. Ulis, auditioning to be the team’s backup point guard, had six points to go along with four assists in 13 minutes while Len struggled to four points and seven boards in 35 minutes. Booker is averaging 23.4 points in February and backcourt mate Eric Bledsoe (21.5 overall) is averaging 26.3 the last three contests - draining 8-of-20 from behind the arc.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (25-31): With Jabari Parker out for the season, Antetokounmpo will need much more help if Milwaukee is to stay in the hunt for a playoff spot. Beasley has stepped up with 19.7 points per game the last three and more will be needed from forward Greg Monroe (11.5, 6.8 rebounds) and guard Khris Middleton (10.2 points) going forward. Center John Henson returned to the lineup after missing the last three games and scored four to go along with two rebounds in 13 minutes while guard Tony Snell (8.1 points) was scoreless in 28 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bucks have won the last three meetings, including a 137-112 triumph on Feb. 4 as Antetokounmpo had 30 points and 12 rebounds.

2. Phoenix waived Fs Mike Scott and Jared Sullinger on Friday after both were acquired in trades Thursday.

3. Milwaukee G Jason Terry has become the oldest player (39) to suit up for the franchise, passing Dale Ellis.

PREDICTION: Bucks 112, Suns 102