Dragic leads Suns to victory over Bucks

MILWAUKEE - The Phoenix Suns continued their recent road success and held onto their third victory in four days over the lowly Milwaukee Bucks, defeating them 126-117.

Guard Goran Dragic scored a game-high 30 points, as the Suns staved off several Milwaukee rallies in the second half to take sole possession of second place in the Pacific Division.

After landing hard on his left elbow in the fourth quarter, Dragic stayed in the game and helped his team close out the Bucks with 13 points in the final five minutes. He came in averaging 20.4 points per game, and finished with 20-plus points for the 11th time in 17 games.

Following up a 30-point performance of his own, guard Gerald Green added 23 points for the Suns, including four 3-pointers. After committing a technical foul, Bucks fans audibly chanted Green’s first name, which he said served as motivation.

“I started listening to the crowd a little bit, you know, that kind of got me going,” Green said. “Best part about the game to me. That kept fueling me up. It’s exciting, too, when you can kind of play against the crowd like that, or whatever. I took the challenge to go out there and try to give my team a spark, and ... I‘m just happy that we got the win.”

The Bucks were led by guard Ersan Ilyasova’s 27 points, while center Larry Sanders added 14 and grabbed nine rebounds. Guard Brandon Knight had a great night at the free-throw line, going 11-for-11 en route to scoring 24 points and dishing eight assists.

Five Bucks scored in double-digits, but it wasn’t enough to hold back the surging Suns as Milwaukee never led, never fully overcoming an early 23-point deficit.

After a Marcus Morris 3-pointer gave Phoenix the 57-34 lead with 3:25 remaining in the first half, the Bucks closed the half on a 14-5 run. Milwaukee climbed to within six points of the Suns with 5:58 left in the third quarter, but four unanswered points by Green got the lead back to double digits for Phoenix.

Guard Ish Smith gave the Suns a 91-84 lead at the end of the third quarter, running the floor with around three seconds left and banking in a hook shot that barely beat the buzzer.

After Milwaukee turned the ball over on three straight possessions early in the fourth quarter, center Alex Len brought the Phoenix lead to 10 points with five unanswered.

The Bucks cut it to a 100-95 Suns lead with around 7:30 to play when a Nate Wolters steal led to a breakaway dunk by guard Giannis Antetokounmpo. But Milwaukee would never get that close again.

Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said he was pleased with his team’s offensive rhythm, but thinks it has room to improve defensively when protecting leads.

“We have had that tendency throughout the year when we get up early to relax,” Hornacek said. “If you aren’t scoring, you have to at least play defense, and we did neither during that stretch and let them back into the game.”

Bucks coach Larry Drew had plenty to say about his own defense as it struggled mightily to contain Phoenix’s physical game.

“There were some breakdowns, but you know going into a game like tonight and playing against Dragic that the pick and roll is a big part of their game,” Drew said. “They are going to score and he is going to make some shots for them. There are other areas where we had some breakdowns that concerned me the most. But some of that stuff you just have to live with.”

Morris added 16 points to lead all bench scorers, while his brother, Markieff, added 13. As a team, the Suns finished with 49 bench points to Milwaukee’s 34.

The Suns’ road trip will end Thursday night in Indiana, where Phoenix will have a chance to record its first undefeated road trip of four games or more since 2010. The Bucks’ next game is in Orlando, where they’ll attempt to knock off the team just above them in the Eastern Conference cellar.

NOTES: Milwaukee played without C Zaza Pachulia (right foot fracture), G Carlos Delfino (post-surgery, right foot), G O.J. Mayo (illness) and F Ekpe Udoh (sprained left ankle). ... The Suns played without C Emeka Okafor (herniated disc) and G Eric Bledsoe (right knee arthroscopy). ... Bucks C Larry Sanders and G Gary Neal were available after missing Milwaukee’s Jan. 27 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers with flu-like symptoms. ... Suns F Channing Frye scored in double digits for the 14th time in 16 games. ... Before the game, Bucks G Giannis Antetokounmpo was named to the 2014 BBVA Compass Rising Stars Challenge, which will take place Feb. 14 during All-Star Weekend. Antetokounmpo entered Wednesday’s contest averaging seven points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game.