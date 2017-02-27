Brogdon sparks Bucks past Suns

MILWAUKEE -- With the Milwaukee Bucks in need of a spark, Malcolm Brogdon was there to provide one.

Brogdon came off the bench to score all 15 of his points and dish out five of his seven assists in the second half, and Milwaukee survived a late push by the Phoenix Suns to hold on for a 100-96 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Giannis Antetokounmpo contributed 28 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Bucks, who won for the fourth time in their past five games. Michael Beasley scored 17 points, and Greg Monroe added 14 points and eight rebounds.

“I thought Malcolm played a great second half,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “He was great. Giannis made a lot of great reads. Beasley was awesome. There were a lot of good things.”

T.J. Warren led Phoenix with 23 points, while Alan Williams scored a career-high 17 points off the bench.

The Suns (18-41) led for the majority of the third quarter, but Milwaukee got rolling once Brogdon checked into the game. With the Bucks down 68-59, Brogdon scored six points in a 12-0 run that put Milwaukee in front by three with 1:38 left in the third quarter.

Milwaukee (26-31) wouldn’t relinquish its lead the rest of the way, but Phoenix made it interesting. Antetokounmpo went to the bench with the Bucks up 91-84 with 5:33 to play.

Kidd was attempting to rest his star with a game Monday night in Cleveland and Khris Middleton scheduled to skip the game against the Cavaliers as he continues to ease into his return from a torn hamstring. The decision nearly backfired despite Milwaukee leading 97-90 with 2:10 remaining.

Marquese Chriss scored six quick points to pull the Suns to within 97-96 and went to the line with 30 seconds left with a chance to put Phoenix in front.

”That’s a call you have to live with,“ Kidd said. ”I was fine with sitting (Antetokounmpo). I was thinking ahead. We have a game tomorrow in Cleveland. I thought the game was under control.

“Being a young team, it didn’t work out that way, but it is a learning experience. Hopefully the next time we are in that situation we can finish the game without our best player on the floor.”

The rookie missed both free throws, keeping Milwaukee in front. After a timeout, Brogdon hit Tony Snell, who drilled a corner 3-pointer to put the Bucks up 100-96 with 8.3 seconds left.

“Giannis’ man bit, so he passed it to me,” Brogdon said. “My man bit, and Tony’s man sucked in as I was about to drive, so I got it to him. I trust him. He makes that shot every day, so I had no reason to not think he was going to make it then.”

The Bucks opened the second quarter on a 15-4 run to take a 36-27 lead on a jumper by Michael Beasley with 7:37 left in the first half. Phoenix answered by closing the second quarter on a 20-6 spurt that gave the Suns a 47-42 advantage at the break.

Brogdon checked in for Matthew Dellavedova with 5:05 left in the third quarter with the Bucks trailing 62-56. Milwaukee outscored Phoenix 21-11 over the remainder of the quarter to lead 77-73 entering the fourth quarter.

While hitting 6 of 8 attempts from the field after halftime, Brogdon also distributed the ball effectively to Antetokounmpo and Monroe.

“I just tried to come in and be aggressive,” Brogdon said. “When you are playing with Giannis, Khris and Greg, the lanes open up and you get a lot of open shots. Those guys trust me to make shots and be aggressive.”

Devin Booker scored 15 points for Phoenix, and Eric Bledsoe added 11 points and nine assists.

“At the end, we did a good job of trying to fight back,” Warren said. “We just couldn’t finish it out, but it is on to the next one.”

NOTES: Milwaukee G Khris Middleton made his first start of the season Sunday after coming off the bench in his first five games back since missing the first 50 games with a torn left hamstring. He scored eight points against Phoenix. ... Five technical fouls were handed out in the first half. Phoenix F Marquese Chriss and Milwaukee F Giannis Antetokounmpo got into a small scuffle after a foul underneath the Bucks basket. Chriss hovered over Antetokounmpo, who then shoved the Suns rookie. Antetokounmpo was assessed a technical foul. Bucks coach Jason Kidd and Suns G Eric Bledsoe received double technical fouls in the second quarter, and Suns G Devin Booker and Middleton were hit with technical after exchanging words following a foul by Booker. ... Signed to a 10-day contract Saturday, Bucks F Axel Toupane was inactive.