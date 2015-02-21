Preview: Suns at Bulls

Life after Goran Dragic is not starting out so well for the Phoenix Suns, who hope to have some reinforcements on the roster soon. The Suns will try to keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race when they continue their road trip by visiting the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. The Bulls declined to make any major moves at Thursday’s trade deadline and slumped in their post-All-Star debut with a loss at Detroit on Friday.

Phoenix made perhaps the biggest shake-up to its roster of any team at the deadline by sending away Dragic, Isaiah Thomas and Miles Plumlee in separate deals while bringing back Brandon Knight as its biggest acquisition. Knight was not in uniform Friday when the Suns fell just short in a 111-109 loss at the Minnesota Timberwolves. Chicago could not take advantage of a team that traded away a pair of starters Friday but is opening up a seven-game homestand Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE SUNS (29-26): Phoenix dressed only 10 players at Minnesota but is expected to be joined by Knight and veteran shooting guard Marcus Thornton, who was acquired from Boston in the Thomas deal, on Saturday. The loss to the Timberwolves dropped the Suns a half-game behind the Oklahoma City Thunder in the race for the eighth playoff spot in the West and marked the start of seven of 10 games on the road. Eric Bledsoe was the lone point guard in the starting lineup Friday and responded with 12 points on 4-of-11 shooting, six assists and four turnovers.

ABOUT THE BULLS (34-21): Chicago is in danger of surrendering third place in the East to the streaking Cleveland Cavaliers and had several players come back from the break flat, led by Derrick Rose’s 2-of-9 effort with two assists and six turnovers. The starter that looked the freshest was one who participated in All-Star weekend in guard Jimmy Butler, who poured in 30 points in the setback. The Bulls had been on a roll prior to the break while averaging 105.5 points in four straight wins.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bledsoe had 23 points and Dragic scored 21 in a 99-93 home win over the Bulls on Jan. 30.

2. Phoenix F Markieff Morris failed to hit 50 percent in nine straight games prior to the break but went 12-of-21 en route to 31 points Friday.

3. Chicago C Joakim Noah has 29 rebounds in his last two games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 105, Suns 100