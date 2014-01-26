Preview: Suns at Cavaliers

The Phoenix Suns had built some momentum with three wins in their previous four games before a setback against Washington at home on Friday. A Sunday visit to the Cleveland Cavaliers, where they have won three straight, could do them well. The Suns handed the Wizards 21 turnovers last time out and were beaten on the boards 44-30 - a familiar recipe for disaster according to forward P.J. Tucker, who told the Arizona Republic, “Whenever that stuff goes together, it’s a setup for a bad situation.”

Cleveland snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Milwaukee on Friday and, after wrapping up 2013 11 games under .500 at 10-21, the Cavaliers have shown subtle improvement at 6-6 in the month of January. Forward Tristan Thompson said the team is progressing as a group, albeit slowly, telling the Cleveland Plain Dealer, “It’s a process and we’ve got to keep working at it and getting better.” Thompson (14 points, 10 rebounds) and guard Kyrie Irving (10 points and 10 assists) each notched double-doubles while Anderson Varejao led all scorers with 16 points in Friday’s win.

ABOUT THE SUNS (24-18): Phoenix sits seventh in the Western Conference standings but is just a half-game in front of Dallas and is slumping with six losses in the last 10 games. The Suns are a team that has surprised this season and are only a few days removed from a 24-point thrashing of the powerhouse Indiana Pacers, allowing them to look at Friday’s slip-up as an aberration. “It was a tough night,” said coach Jeff Hornacek. Channing Frye took it as a lesson, adding, “We can’t win like that.”

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (16-27): Cleveland’s effort against Milwaukee was appreciated by coach Mike Brown, who said, “I’ll take this every game.” The Cavaliers are still a team that is very much trying to find its identity, however, and part of that comes with taking the same approach to every game at this level. “We’ve got to be professionals,” Thompson said. “We can’t wait for a guy to dunk on us or (Brown) to show some emotion for us to turn on the engine.”

1. Phoenix is 6-4 in its last 10 visits to Cleveland and has won three straight in the series overall.

2. The Suns’ 104.2 points is good for seventh in the NBA while the Cavaliers rank in the bottom third of the league in scoring, averaging 96.4 points.

3. Cleveland has been solid on the offensive boards all year, averaging 12.5 - good for fifth in the league.

PREDICTION: Suns 103, Cavaliers 99