Cavaliers 89, Suns 79: Timofey Mozgov scored 19 points and LeBron James added 17 points, eight assists and six rebounds as host Cleveland cruised past Phoenix.

Tristan Thompson tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds and Kevin Love added 13 points and 10 boards for the Cavaliers, who have won 21 of their last 26. Kyrie Irving struggled to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting for Cleveland, which built a huge lead before coasting to the finish.

Markieff Morris scored 16 points to lead Phoenix, which outscored the Cavaliers 27-9 in the fourth quarter to make the final score respectable. P.J. Tucker contributed 11 points and nine rebounds and Gerald Green also scored 11 for the Suns.

The Suns started off hot, hitting seven of their first 10 shots to take an 18-13 lead, but the Cavaliers scored seven straight points to end the first quarter with a 30-24 lead. Phoenix went more than seven minutes without scoring and missed 12 consecutive shots in the second quarter as Cleveland pulled out to a 15-point advantage, and the Cavs led 53-37 at the break.

Phoenix missed its first seven shots of the third quarter as Cleveland’s lead ballooned to 61-37, and the margin reached 32 on James’ layup with 4:43 left in the period. It was a 28-point spread entering the fourth, but the Suns scored 11 straight points to start the period and reeled off a 9-0 run later in the quarter to get within 84-73 before Cleveland held on.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cleveland won a home game against Phoenix for the first time since Dec. 2, 2009, snapping a four-game skid. … James tied Mark Price (4,206) for the Cavaliers’ all-time assists record. … Phoenix C Alex Len (ankle) did not play.