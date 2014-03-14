Preview: Suns at Celtics

The Phoenix Suns open a three-game road trip at the Boston Celtics on Friday in great need of a victory. The Suns have dropped three straight for the second time in less than a month and entered Friday two games out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. At the very least, Phoenix is a bit more complete as it begins its trip, having welcomed back guard Eric Bledsoe in a 110-101 loss to Cleveland on Wednesday.

Bledsoe, who had been sidelined since December due to knee surgery, scored 15 points and recorded nine assists off the bench for the Suns, who have allowed at least 104 points in 10 straight games. Boston is coming off a 116-92 loss at home to the New York Knicks on Wednesday, giving up 64 first-half points and fading down the stretch to fall for the ninth time in 12 games. One of those nine setbacks came at Phoenix on Feb. 19, when six Suns reached double figures in a 100-94 decision.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE SUNS (36-28): Phoenix has relied on its long-range game all season, standing as one of four NBA teams to hoist more than 1,600 3-pointers entering Friday, but the losses can pile up in a hurry when the shots do not fall. The Suns have made 30.4 percent of their 3-point attempts in the last two games and hoisted up 36 of them — one shy of a season high — in a desperate bid to rally from behind against Cleveland. Bledsoe was 1-of-6 in his return and Gerald Green — the team leader in attempts — missed all six of his tries from beyond the arc.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (22-43): Boston has actually done a pretty good job of defending the perimeter but it was torched from the outside by New York, which made 11-of-19 3-pointers in a relatively easy win. Star point guard Rajon Rondo took the night off as it was the second half of a back-to-back, but he will be back in action versus Phoenix. Rondo fell just shy of a triple-double (18 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds) in the loss to the Suns last month and has 26 assists against only two turnovers in his last two games overall.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Celtics F Jeff Green is averaging 23 points on 52.9 percent shooting in his last three home games.

2. Friday begins a finishing stretch in which Phoenix plays 12 of its final 18 games on the road.

3. Suns F P.J. Tucker is eligible to return from a one-game suspension for elbowing Clippers F Blake Griffin on Monday.

PREDICTION: Suns 104, Celtics 102