Preview: Suns at Celtics

The Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns both learned in their last game the damage one bad quarter can do, and they’ll try to put together a more complete effort when they square off Monday in Boston. The Celtics suffered their second straight defeat when they let a 19-point lead slip away in a 122-121 loss to Cleveland on Friday. The Suns also have dropped two straight after opening their six-game road trip with a 120-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday. The Celtics were undone by a poor fourth quarter against the Cavaliers, getting outscored 38-20 in the final stanza, while the Suns need to come out of the locker room with a better defensive mentality than they had while being outpaced 42-20 in the third quarter in Los Angeles. “We played decent for a half,” said Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek, whose team was tied at 54 at the break. “But in the third quarter, we gave them too many easy plays.” The Suns swept two meetings last season and have won six of the last nine.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE SUNS (5-5): Phoenix likes to play at a fast pace and capitalize in transition, averaging 17.3 fast-break points - the second-most in the league. A strong second unit allows the Suns to push the pace, as reserves Isaiah Thomas (16.7 points) and Gerald Green (14.6 points) are among the team’s top three scorers along with guard Goran Dragic (15 points). in fact, Phoenix’s leading scorer has come from the bench in all five of its victories.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (3-5): Having point guard Rajon Rondo (10.1 points, 12 assists, 8.1 rebounds) healthy has brought stability at the offensive end. Jeff Green (18.9 points) leads the way as all five starters are averaging double-digit scoring, and Jared Sullinger (15 points, 8.9 rebounds) and Kelly Olynyk (14.4 points, 6.5 rebounds) also are putting up solid numbers in the frontcourt. Avery Bradley is averaging a career-high 15.3 points and shooting 54.1 percent on 2-point shoots and 81.8 percent from the line - both also career highs.

BUZZER BEATERS1. Phoenix has won 21 consecutive games when shooting at least 50 percent from the field.

2. Celtics rookie G Marcus Smart (ankle) will miss his fourth straight game and C Vitor Faverini (knee) remains sidelined.

3. Thomas has made 30 consecutive free throws dating to Nov. 9, helping the Suns lead the league at 82.6 percent from the foul line.

PREDICTION: Celtics 111, Suns 107