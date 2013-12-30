Preview: Suns at Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of their best run of the season and travel to Los Angeles on Monday looking to take advantage of a Clippers squad that hasn’t played its best basketball of late. Phoenix is 9-2 in its last 11 games, knocking off Philadelphia at home on Saturday in what guard Goran Dragic admitted wasn’t their best showing. “The good teams, even if they don’t play good,” he explained to the Arizona Republic, “they find a way to win those games and I think we did that tonight.”

The Clippers bested Utah on Saturday to snap a two-game losing streak but their prolific offense managed just 98 points against the lowly Jazz, causing coach Doc Rivers to fall short of singing too many praises. “It was just one of those nights,” he told the Los Angeles Times. “We just made enough plays to win the game.” Blake Griffin led the Clippers against Utah, scoring a season-high 40 points while grabbing 10 rebounds.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (18-11): Center Miles Plumlee has emerged as an impact player for Phoenix and notched a career-high 20 rebounds in Monday’s win over the Lakers before setting another career mark with 22 points in Saturday’s win over the 76ers. “He is playing hard, making quick moves,” coach Jeff Hornacek said of Plumlee’s progression. “When we get the ball inside to him, he is very confident with his moves.” Plumlee, who averages 10.1 points and a team-high 9.2 rebounds, is one of seven Suns averaging double figures, led by point guard Eric Bledsoe’s 18.4 points.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (21-11): Los Angeles will look at the visit from Phoenix and Wednesday’s home tilt against Charlotte to get things right before hitting the road to face Dallas and San Antonio in back-to-back games this weekend. The Clippers are 13-2 on home court but road losses to Golden State on Christmas and Portland the day after left even superstar Chris Paul feeling demoralized. “In those situations, your team is counting on you,” said Paul, who missed tough shots down the stretch in both games. “So I think the worst part about (missing key shots) is letting them down.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers went 3-1 against Phoenix last season, with an average margin of victory of 23 points.

2. The Suns matched a season-high with 95 shot attempts against Philadelphia on Saturday.

3. Los Angeles SF Jared Dudley, who spent parts of five seasons with Phoenix, is shooting a career worst 43.6 percent in his first season as a Clipper.

PREDICTION: Clippers 113, Suns 102