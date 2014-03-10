Preview: Suns at Clippers

The Phoenix Suns are trying to avoid falling off the pace in the race for the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference. In order to keep up with the Memphis Grizzlies for that last slot, the Suns are going to have to figure out a way to challenge the Los Angeles Clippers when they continue their road trip on Monday. Phoenix kicked off its two-game excursion with a 113-107 loss at the Golden State Warriors on Sunday.

The Clippers posted the biggest win in franchise history with a 142-94 triumph over the rival Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday and appeared to let their guard down a bit before pulling out a one-point win over the lowly Atlanta Hawks on Saturday. That win gave Los Angeles a season-best seven-game winning streak as it attempts to keep up with the Houston Rockets in the battle for the No. 3 spot in the West. The Clippers are a half-game behind the Rockets and have split two meetings with the Suns.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (36-26): Phoenix kicked off a stretch of four straight against West contenders with a 104-96 home loss to the Clippers on Tuesday, when Gerald Green and Goran Dragic were held to a combined 11-of-33 from the field. Those two really picked things up when Green posted a career-high 41 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, but even a combined 49 points from the pair was not enough in Sunday’s setback. The Suns have a string of nine of 10 games against Eastern Conference teams - without facing Miami or Indiana - coming up after getting through with Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (44-20): The mode in the locker room was much different after Saturday’s 109-108 win than it had been following the thrashing of the Lakers. “I almost felt like we lost in that locker room because I think we expect a lot from ourselves,” Chris Paul told reporters. “But at the end of the day, the name of the game is win the game. So obviously we’re happy we won, but there are a lot of things that we need to clean up.” One of those areas in need of cleaning is ball control. Blake Griffin committed seven of Los Angeles’ 18 turnovers on Saturday and has 12 in the last two games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Griffin has scored 20 or more points in 22 straight games.

2. Green is 20-for-34 from 3-point range in the last four games.

3. Los Angeles G Jamal Crawford (calf) returned from a three-game absence on Saturday but played only 10 minutes and is expected to sit on Monday.

PREDICTION: Clippers 112, Suns 109