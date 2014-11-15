Preview: Suns at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers will try to put another round of distractions aside when they host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. On Tuesday it was announced that All Star forward Blake Griffin had been charged with misdemeanor battery for an incident in Las Vegas last month. At least this version of the Clippers is accustomed to playing amid distractions following the Donald Sterling drama that enveloped the organization during last season’s playoffs.

Los Angeles has been off since Monday, while the Suns will take the court less than 24 hours after losing to the visiting Hornets, a game in which Phoenix led by 14 points at the end of the first quarter. Isaiah Thomas and Gerald Green, who have been so productive off the bench this season, combined for nine points on 2-for-13 shooting in the loss to Charlotte. Phoenix guard Eric Bledsoe is coming off his best game of the season, totaling 22 points and matching his career high with 11 rebounds, and he should be fired up to play against his former team.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FS Arizona (Phoenix), FS Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (5-4): Miles Plumlee barely sniffed the floor during his rookie season in Indiana two years ago, but has been a great pickup by Phoenix. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 8.1 points and 7.8 rebounds while starting 79 games last season and has been just as solid this fall. He’ll face a tough matchup against Clippers center DeAndre Jordan, though Plumlee reached double figures in scoring in the last two games against Los Angeles last season.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (4-3): The Clippers aren’t playing up to their capability so far this season and a big reason is they’re not shooting the ball well. Griffin, Chris Paul, Jamal Crawford, J.J. Redick and Matt Barnes all are shooting below their career percentages. If there’s a bright spot, it has been Jordan, who’s averaging 8.6 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 70 percent from the floor.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Clippers backup C Spencer Hawes returned to practice Friday after being slowed by a strained foot earlier in the week.

2. Suns G Goran Dragic, the team’s leading scorer last season at 20.2 a game, has reached 20 points just once this season.

3. Phoenix is beginning a season-long six-game road trip.

PREDICTION: Clippers 107, Suns 105