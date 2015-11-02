Preview: Suns at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers are doing a fine job integrating the new pieces to the roster, but it is still Blake Griffin’s team. Griffin and the Clippers will try to move to 4-0 when they host the Phoenix Suns on Monday.

Los Angeles brought back DeAndre Jordan and brought in Josh Smith, Paul Pierce, and Lance Stephenson in the offseason in an effort to chase an NBA title, but Griffin’s performance is still what moves the team. The star power forward is averaging 32 points on 64.4 percent shooting and nine rebounds in the early going despite being matched up against the likes of Dirk Nowitzki and DeMarcus Cousins. Griffin’s next challenge will be chasing Suns forward Markieff Morris around the perimeter. Morris is adjusting to life without his twin brother Marcus on the roster and is shooting 32.5 percent from the field in the first three games.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (2-1): Phoenix has been based around speed and perimeter shooting for the last few seasons and is leaning on duel starting point guards Brandon Knight and Eric Bledsoe to keep the offense going until Morris and company pick up the pace. Bledsoe and Knight combined for 60 points and 11 assists in a 101-90 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday. Rookie G Devin Booker, who scored 14 points in his NBA debut on Wednesday, was limited to two minutes over the following two contests.

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (3-0): Jordan nearly left for the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason but ultimately returned and has settled into the same role he filled last season. The 27-year-old center has yet to record more than six field-goal attempts in a contest but is averaging 15 rebounds and five blocks while shooting 78.6 percent from the field. Teams are still trying to send Jordan to the free-throw line, and he is 7-of-23 from the stripe.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have taken seven in a row in the series.

2. Los Angeles G J.J. Redick is 6-of-11 from 3-point range.

3. Knight increased his scoring total from 15 to 18 to 27 points in the first three games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 116, Suns 111