Preview: Suns at Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers have won a shootout and a defensive struggle so far, and they look to stay perfect on the young season when they continue a three-game homestand with the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Following a 114-106 win in Portland in their opener, the Clippers slogged their way past the Utah Jazz on Sunday, surviving a pair of 19-point quarters in an 88-75 win.

Austin Rivers came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points as the Los Angeles reserves produced more than 40 for the second game in a row. The Clippers have won eight straight regular-season home games dating to last season and have claimed five consecutive meetings with the Suns at Staples Center, including a 40-point rout the last time the teams tangled in Los Angeles. Phoenix has opened 0-3 for the first time since 1996 after a 106-100 loss at home against Golden State on Sunday. Including Monday's visit to the Clippers, the Suns play 10 of their next 13 games on the road.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (0-3): It was a frustrating weekend of near-misses for Phoenix, which took Oklahoma City to overtime on the road Friday before losing a 13-point lead against the mighty Warriors. Forward T.J. Warren averaged 28 points on 59 percent shooting and 7.5 rebounds in the narrow setbacks. Devin Booker marked his 20th birthday with a 3-of-12 effort Sunday and is 11-of-37 in the last two games

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (2-0): Center DeAndre Jordan has led the NBA in field-goal percentage each of the past four seasons and has flirted with Wilt Chamberlain's all-time record of 72.7, but the big man has been off the mark thus far. He was 3-of-10 against the Jazz after opening the season with a 2-of-7 showing versus Portland, which gives him some poor numbers to pair with his always-ugly free-throw efforts (3-for-12). A sprained thumb hindered his efforts in Sunday's win but X-rays were negative and he was able to return to finish the game.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns PG Eric Bledsoe has 12 assists against one turnover in 74 minutes over the last two games.

2. Booker averaged 5.7 points on 25 percent shooting in three meetings with the Clippers last season.

3. Clippers PG Chris Paul needs 25 assists to surpass Randy Smith's franchise record (3,498).

PREDICTION: Clippers 104, Suns 96