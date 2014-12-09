Griffin’s OT buzzer-beater lifts Clippers over Suns

LOS ANGELES -- Blake Griffin thought he misfired. Luck, though, provided him a boost.

Griffin scored 45 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Clippers to a 121-120 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Monday night at Staples Center.

“When I shot it, I thought it was flat, short, off, everything,” said Griffin, who finished two points shy of his career high. “I got a lucky bounce.”

Griffin made 14 of 24 shots, including both 3-pointers he attempted, and 15 of 17 foul shots as the Clippers (15-5) won their eighth in a row. Griffin, who also had eight rebounds, scored 28 points after halftime.

”He was unbelievable,“ said Clippers point guard Chris Paul, who finished with 20 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds. ”I didn’t know until I looked at the box score after the game that he had 45 (points).

“Even that last play, we were out of timeouts, and he was like, ‘I‘m going to give it to you,’ and I was like, ‘No, you might have to keep it.'”

The Suns, who got a triple-double from guard Eric Bledsoe, lost their second straight. Bledsoe, a former Clipper, finished with 27 points, 16 assists and 11 rebounds. However, he said it meant little in a loss.

”We did everything right,“ said Bledsoe, who hit eight of 16 shots from the floor and also had two steals and two blocks. ”They made plays; we made plays. Unfortunately, it came down to a game-winning shot. This is one of the games we had to win, and we needed it.

“We just played great ‘D.’ (Griffin) just had a better shot. He had it going tonight.”

Back-to-back 3-pointers by forward Markieff Morris, who scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds, lifted Phoenix (12-10) to a 120-116 lead with 43.7 seconds remaining, but the Suns couldn’t hold it.

“All of us, when that ball left (Griffin‘s) hand, it was like, ‘There is no way the ball is going in,'” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said.

A layup by guard J.J. Redick, who scored 17 points, pulled the Clippers within two with 29.6 seconds left in overtime before Griffin delivered.

The game turned briefly in the Suns’ favor with 9:13 remaining in the fourth quarter when Clippers reserve guard Jamal Crawford was ejected with his team leading 94-91.

With forward Gerald Green defending, Crawford lost the ball near midcourt. As he attempted to retrieve it, Crawford fouled Bledsoe. Crawford jumped up to argue the call with referee Mark Lindsay, who quickly tossed him. It was the first ejection of Crawford’s 14-year career.

Crawford didn’t want to talk about the ejection after the game.

“I‘m just glad we got the win,” he said.

Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers, who also received a technical during the sequence, said Crawford apologized to the team immediately after the contest.

Two free throws by Bledsoe cut the Clippers’ lead to one before an 8-2 spurt allowed Phoenix to grab a 101-96 advantage with 7:23 left after a layup by center Miles Plumlee.

Los Angeles, though, rallied. Two foul shots by Paul put the Clippers up 104-103. Griffin’s three-point play with 4:14 remaining capped an 11-2 run for a four-point advantage.

Bledsoe’s 3-pointer pulled Phoenix to within 110-109, but Paul answered with a jumper with 1:42 left that pushed the Clippers’ lead back to three. Markieff Morris’ bucket in the lane cut the lead to one again.

A free throw by Green, who had 15 points, tied the score at 112 with 27.7 seconds left after a flagrant-1 foul by forward Matt Barnes.

The Clippers got the final possession with 5.2 seconds remaining in regulation. However, Paul’s shot on a drive was blocked by Bledsoe, forcing overtime.

Clippers center DeAndre Jordan had 10 points, 14 rebounds, four blocks and two steals.

Phoenix guard Goran Dragic scored 17 points, all in the first half, and handed out eight assists.

NOTES: Suns coach Jeff Hornacek is not surprised the Clippers rebounded from a 5-4 start. “They’re a good team; you knew it was going to happen,” Hornacek said. “They were one of the best teams last year, and you figured with Chris (Paul) and Blake (Griffin) and the rest of those guys it would only be a matter of time.” ... The Clippers are 14-1, winning 12 in a row, in their past 15 games when they score 100 points or more. ... Phoenix G Isaiah Thomas missed his seventh straight game with a right ankle contusion. Thomas is improving, but there is no timetable for his return, Hornacek said. ... Los Angeles G Jordan Farmar sat out his second consecutive contest with back spasms, and G Reggie Bullock missed his third with a right ankle sprain.