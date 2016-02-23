Clippers put a beating on listless Suns

LOS ANGELES -- Interim Phoenix Suns coach Earl Watson didn’t believe his club came to play Monday. The result was the Suns falling to their 12th consecutive loss in a blowout by the Los Angeles Clippers.

“Two different teams, two different points,” Watson said. “We understand that. The only thing we’re not satisfied with is our effort and the way we played, playing as a team on a back-to-back.”

Guard J.J. Redick scored 19 of his 22 points in the first half, and the Clippers ripped the hapless Suns 124-84 Monday night at Staples Center.

Redick converted seven of 14 shots from the floor, including four of six attempts from 3-point range, as the Clippers (37-19) defeated the Suns for the fifth straight time at Staples Center.

Center DeAndre Jordan had 17 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks, while point guard Chris Paul contributed 16 points and 14 assists. Los Angeles forward Jeff Green had 18 points, many of those coming when the outcome was already decided.

Redick credited Jordan with getting the Clippers off to a strong start.

“Tonight, (Jordan) was active on both ends,” Redick said. “Some of the dunks were designed with plays on timeouts, and some were just DJ and Chris having a connection tonight. Obviously, he was really good.”

Clippers coach Doc Rivers rested his starters in the fourth quarter.

A steady diet of ball movement and solid shooting boosted the Clippers.

“We watched a lot of film this morning,” said Paul, referring to video of the team’s Saturday loss to the Golden State Warriors. “We saw where the ball stuck a lot. Obviously, two totally different teams that you’re playing against with two totally different schemes, but we did try to make a conscious effort of finding the open guy, moving the ball, playing with pace, and that’s why we opened the game right.”

Guard Archie Goodwin finished with 20 points to lead the Suns (14-43), who are 2-27 since Dec. 20. Center Alex Len, who was coming off a 23-point, 13-rebound performance in a loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday, had 14 points and eight rebounds. Reserve forward Mirza Teletovic chipped in 13 points and six rebounds.

The Clippers, who never trailed, bolted to a 36-17 lead after one quarter. However, the Suns used an 11-0 run in the second quarter to trim the lead to single digits. A jumper by forward P.J. Tucker allowed Phoenix to pull within 39-35 midway through the period, but the Clippers answered with 20-7 surge to close the half for a 59-42 lead at the break.

“We just let them have too many stretches where they made a lot of shots,” said Goodwin, who came off the bench to make just six of 19 field goals and only one of six 3-pointers. “We didn’t shut them off. In the third quarter, they got going a lot, and at the end of the second quarter. It’s just a learning curve for us, and we have to continue to get better.”

Los Angeles shot 51.3 percent in the first half compared to only 35.6 percent for Phoenix. For the game, the Clippers made 55 percent of their shots to 35.2 percent for the Suns. The Clippers hit 13 of 24 (54.2 percent) of their 3-point tries to seven of 24 (29.9 percent) for the Suns.

Los Angeles also enjoyed a considerable edge on points in the paint, 52-26.

“We need to keep improving,” Rivers said. “That’s what I tell our guys every practice and every game. It’s time for playoff preparation. We tell them it’s time to be serious, so we are getting ready and getting better.”

The Suns won the previous meeting with the Clippers 118-104 on Nov. 12. Phoenix benefitted from Los Angeles forward Blake Griffin being ejected in the second quarter after picking up his second technical foul. Paul sat out the contest with a sore right groin.

NOTES: Clippers G Jamal Crawford, who led his team with 25 points Saturday in a loss to the Golden State Warriors, scored at least 15 points off the bench in each of the past 10 contests before scoring just two points Monday. Crawford had produced 18 or more points eight games in a row prior to Monday. ... The two clubs will play again in the final regular-season contest at Phoenix on April 13. ... The Clippers assigned F Branden Dawson, who has scored two points and grabbed three rebounds in three games this season, to the Erie Bayhawks of the NBA Development League. ... Los Angeles meets the Denver Nuggets at Staples Center on Wednesday. Phoenix hosts the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday.