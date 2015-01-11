Preview: Phoenix at Memphis

The stumbling Memphis Grizzlies welcomed back Zach Randolph against New Orleans on Friday and may have added another weapon to their roster by the time they host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. The Grizzlies are on the verge of acquiring Jeff Green from Boston for Tayshaun Prince’s $7.7 million expiring contract and a future first-rounder. Green is averaging 17.6 points this season and has shot 34 percent from the arc over his career.

Randolph, who had missed the last nine games with a knee injury, couldn’t prevent a seventh Memphis loss in 11 games in the 106-95 decision. “We want to be consistent with our scheme, with our effort, with our execution,” Memphis center Marc Gasol said after the game. “We’re neither of those. Without that, it’s hard to win games.” Even after blowing a 12-point lead in a 100-95 loss at San Antonio on Friday, the Suns are playing their best ball of the season with 10 wins in their last 13 games and they head home after this one for eight straight games.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Memphis), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE SUNS (22-17): P.J. Tucker and Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points apiece but Phoenix, which entered shooting 37 percent from the arc, was 7-of-26 against the Spurs. “We were just jacking up shots,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “They want to live by the jumper, die by the jumper, I guess. These guys think they can make every shot. But if they don‘t, you lose.” Phoenix also added some depth for the playoff push, acquiring big man Brandan Wright from Boston for a protected first-round draft pick.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (25-11): Mike Conley and Gasol scored 19 points apiece against the Pelicans and Randolph added 11 and 11 rebounds in his first game since Dec. 19. Green will likely take over at shooting forward, where Prince and others have combined to average 6.5 points and shoot 28.8 percent from the arc. Reports indicate that forward Quincy Pondexter will be traded to the Pelicans to finalize the three-way deal.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Wright, the former eighth-overall pick, is averaging 7.5 points on 72.4 percent shooting, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 35 games between the Celtics and Mavs this season.

2. Conley is averaging 19.8 points on 49.6 percent shooting and six assists over his last 10 games.

3. Memphis G Courtney Lee scored 22 points and Gasol added 18 in a 102-91 win in Phoenix on Nov. 5.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 98, Suns 96