Preview: Suns at Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns have lost three straight and seven of the last eight while having some trouble operating at the end of games. The Suns will try to correct some of their issues when they continue a six-game road trip by visiting the Memphis Grizzlies.

Phoenix picked up a 107-102 win at Toronto to begin the trip on Nov. 29 but dropped the next three by a total of 11 points, including an overtime setback at Detroit. The Suns led the Washington Wizards for the first 46 minutes on Friday and held a 10-point edge in the fourth quarter before falling 106-103 – the second game in a row in which they squandered a double-digit lead in the second half. The Grizzlies opened a three-game homestand with a 103-83 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday to fall for just the third time in 11 games, but are not pleased with any setback. “We’ve got to move the ball better,” Memphis center Marc Gasol told reporters. “We’ve got to move our bodies. We’ve got to run faster. We’ve got to get to the offense a little quicker. It’s that simple.”

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE SUNS (8-12): Washington had some success with a smaller lineup against Phoenix on Friday, and the Suns struggled to match up despite having dual point guards Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight on the floor. “We’re going to have to figure it out,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “Especially when these teams go small against us, we just don’t seem to be able to punish them. We were small ourselves and thought we’d be able to penetrate but just couldn’t get by them.” Phoenix is forced to go small most of the game with Tyson Chandler (hamstring) out and Alex Len averaging only 16.1 minutes.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (11-9): Memphis’ last four losses have come against the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and the Spurs (twice), and the team is aware of its struggles against elite teams. “It’s very frustrating. Even though it is December, you still want to try to set a precedent heading towards the New Year,” forward Matt Barnes told reporters. “But, we’ve still got a lot of time, and we’re going to get our stuff together.” Memphis shot 37.5 percent from the floor and 2-of-16 from 3-point range on Thursday, and Gasol blamed a lack of ball movement and stagnation on offense for the struggles.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Grizzlies have taken seven straight in the series.

2. Phoenix F Jon Leuer is 14-of-20 from the field in the last two games.

3. Memphis F and former Sun Brandan Wright (knee) has missed the last 13 games and remains questionable.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 101, Suns 99