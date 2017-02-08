A return to defensive dominance has the Memphis Grizzlies surging once again, and they'll seek a third consecutive win Wednesday against the visiting Phoenix Suns. Since losing 112-109 at Portland on Jan. 27, the Grizzlies have won five of six and held each opponent that they've defeated to 99 points or fewer.

That trend reached a climax with Monday's 89-74 rout of San Antonio, which was held to 36.6 percent shooting in its worst offensive output of the season. "When everybody is connected defensively ... communicating, being consistent and solid and being unselfish defensively, that puts us at a different level," center Marc Gasol told reporters after recording 15 points and eight rebounds. The stout defense will be tested against Phoenix, which entered Tuesday 11th in the NBA in scoring (106.6), and Friday's visit from league-leading Golden State (118.2). Unfortunately for the Suns, they continue to have major issues getting enough stops of their own and lost for the seventh time in eight games - including a 19-point setback against Memphis on Jan. 30 - at New Orleans on Monday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Southeast (Memphis)

ABOUT THE SUNS (16-36): Phoenix was 5-for-27 from 3-point range in the 111-106 loss to the Pelicans and guard Devin Booker was one of the primary culprits in a rare off night for him. Booker was 1-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points, snapping his string of 20-point efforts at 16 games - the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. He had 22 points but was just 6-for-20 from the floor in the 115-96 loss at home to the Grizzlies last week.

ABOUT THE GRIZZLIES (32-22): Zach Randolph also had 15 points in Monday's win while fellow veteran reserve Vince Carter made an impact with seven points, six rebounds and a season-high four blocks. "He finds a way to continue to help us, and it's his approach every day," coach David Fizdale told reporters of Carter. "It's the fact that he takes care of his body the way that he does and that he keeps a positive outlook on everything. It's contagious to our team." Carter is shooting 47.4 percent from 3-point range over a five-game span and chipped in five rebounds, five assists and a season high-tying three steals versus Phoenix last month.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Grizzlies F Chandler Parsons hit 1-of-10 shots against San Antonio and is shooting 25.8 percent during a nine-game slump.

2. Memphis entered Tuesday third in the NBA in scoring defense (99.3), while Phoenix was 29th (112.6).

3. Suns PG Eric Bledsoe has 27 assists and 24 turnovers in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Grizzlies 110, Suns 98