EditorsNote: fixes "Kirkland" in 16th graf

Grizzlies maintain dominance over Suns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Grizzlies, the NBA's second-best defensive team, played Wednesday night like the league's best.

Holding Phoenix to 33 percent shooting -- including 29 percent in the opening quarter and 22 percent from beyond the arc -- the Grizzlies defeated the Suns, 110-91, at FedExForum in a game that saw three players ejected late in the fourth quarter.

Mike Conley scored 23 points and Marc Gasol added 19 to lead the Grizzlies, who entered the game ranked second in the NBA in field-goal percentage defense (43.5). The Suns missed 11 of their first 15 shots in a 19-point first quarter, the ninth time in Memphis' past six wins it has held an opponent to fewer than 20 points in a quarter.

The Suns, averaging 107 points per game, were held 16 below their average. Memphis also snapped Phoenix's 18-game streak of scoring 95 or more points.

"We knew they were going to come out and run and gun," said Grizzlies guard Tony Allen. "For the most part, I thought we just had to weather the storm when they made a run. I thought we did a good job of that and were able to get stops when we needed."

It was the Grizzlies' 11th win in the past 13 games against the Suns dating to the 2013-14 season and their second in nine days.

"They're a very good, young offensive team," Conley said. "A lot of guys over there can really (shoot) so we were proud to have the kind of effort and attention to detail (defensively)."

The Grizzlies, playing without top reserves Zach Randolph (foot injury) and Vince Carter (scheduled rest), led for all but the game's first four minutes.

"Recently, we started to figure out that we just aren't a team that can play thinking we have a lot of gray area," said Grizzlies coach David Fizdale. "We have to bring it every night and compete at a high level. I thought we showed Phoenix the proper respect. We really competed and had a business-type win."

Memphis prevailed behind a solid defensive effort that limited the Suns to 30 percent shooting through the first three quarters. The Grizzlies also relied on a barrage of 3-pointers to offset an uncharacteristic 22 turnovers. Memphis (33-22) finished with 14 3-pointers, 10 coming in the second half.

The Suns (16-37) lost for the eighth time in nine games. Devin Booker paced Phoenix with 20 points, while Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Knight had 16 each.

Memphis pulled away in the third quarter and extended its lead to 71-53 on successive 3-pointers by Troy Daniels. The Grizzlies led by just 51-46 earlier in the quarter after a pair of free throws by Bledsoe.

Phoenix rallied in the final minutes of the third quarter by going on a 12-2 run that trimmed the Memphis lead to 72-65. However, the Grizzlies closed the quarter with seven straight points -- two free throws and a 3-pointer by Conley and a dunk by Brandan Wright -- for a 79-65 lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Grizzlies never allowed the Suns to get closer than 10 points. Conley, James Ennis, Toney Douglas and Daniels connected from beyond the arc in the final quarter.

The last of Daniels' four 3-pointers came with 1:10 left and led to a brief shouting and shoving match that produced multiple technical fouls and ejections.

After Daniels' basket made it 106-88, the Suns' Alan Williams and Daniels exchanged words. When the Suns' Tyler Ulis stepped in, Daniels shoved him back before officials and coaches intervened. Officials Ken Mauer, Tyler Ford and Courtney Kirkland spent nearly 10 minutes reviewing the skirmish and eventually ejected Ulis and Marquese Chriss of the Suns and Daniels. Six technical fouls were called following the incident, four on the Suns, including one on Booker.

"It's just basketball, man," Booker said of the heated exchange, which started after Booker fouled Daniels on the play. "You talk trash sometimes. I don't know why he'd be talking to me. He's been on five teams in three years and he has the nerve to talk trash to me? It is what it is."

The Grizzlies led 46-38 at the half, enjoying an advantage by shooting slightly better than the Suns. Memphis shot 42.5 percent in the opening half to 34.2 percent for Phoenix.

Memphis wound up hitting 48.6 percent of its field-goal attempts and finished with 24 assists on its 35 made field goals.

"The best thing that came out of (the game) was that we got a good win," Fizdale said. "We shared the basketball (and) I thought we defended consistently throughout the game against a very good offensive team. I'll take that."

NOTES: If Suns G Devin Booker maintains a scoring average of 21 points or above, he would join a special group. Only five players -- LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Shaquille O'Neal and Kryie Irving -- have averaged 21 points during a season before age 21. ... Entering Wednesday's game, Grizzlies F/C Brandan Wright had made 10 of 17 shots in his first four games back this season after returning from an ankle injury. However, he shot just 2 of 8 while scoring five points against Phoenix.