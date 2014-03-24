Preview: Suns at Hawks

The Phoenix Suns face one of the toughest paths of any Western Conference team battling for a postseason berth. That grueling stretch continues Monday night as the Suns pay a visit to Atlanta to face the reeling Hawks. The Suns kicked off a three-game road trip in style Sunday - outgunning the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-120 - and will now face a Hawks team that has lost back-to-back games and squandered a double-digit fourth-quarter lead against Toronto.

Phoenix has assured itself of at least a .500 record in a season where many experts predicted the team would finish well out of the playoff picture - but its work isn’t done yet. The Suns will play eight of their final 12 games away from Phoenix, with its four home games coming against New York, the Los Angeles Clippers, Oklahoma City and Memphis. Atlanta is also fighting for a postseason berth, and comes into Monday’s action sitting in sole possession of eighth in the East.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), SportSouth (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE SUNS (41-29): Eric Bledsoe may be back, but his jump shot isn’t - at least, not yet. The talented Phoenix guard has been ice-cold when it comes to shots away from the hoop since returning from a lengthy absence due to a knee injury, shooting just 8-of-40 from outside five feet - including a 2-of-7 showing in the victory over the Timberwolves. “It’s coming,” Bledsoe told the Arizona Republic going into the game. “I’ve just got to stay focused and keep being aggressive.”

ABOUT THE HAWKS (31-37): Long-range inaccuracy was Atlanta’s bane in a stunning loss to the Raptors on Sunday, as it was outscored 36-15 in the final quarter to waste a golden opportunity to gain ground in the East playoff scramble. The Hawks shot just 5-for-20 from beyond the arc in Toronto, and it’s clear they miss sharpshooting swingman Kyle Korver dearly. With Korver missing two games with back spasms, Atlanta is 13-for-48 from 3-point range in his absence.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns earned a 129-120 shootout win over the Hawks in their previous encounter March 2 in Arizona.

2. Korver, whose status for Monday is unknown, leads the NBA in 3-point efficiency at 48.6 percent.

3. Phoenix is 26-7 against sub-.500 teams.

PREDICTION: Suns 104, Hawks 100