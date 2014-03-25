(Updated: Minor editing throughout)

Suns 102, Hawks 95: Eric Bledsoe had 20 points and Goran Dragic added 19 as visiting Phoenix moved into a tie for eighth place in the Western Conference standings.

Bledsoe was 3-for-3 from 3-point range to pace the Suns, who drew even with the idle Dallas Mavericks for the final West playoff spot. Channing Frye added 18 points, Markieff Morris contributed 17 and Gerald Green had 13.

Paul Millsap and DeMarre Carroll scored 19 points apiece for the Hawks, who saw their lead over ninth-place New York slip to 2 1/2 games in the race for the final Eastern Conference postseason spot. Jeff Teague and Louis Williams added 17 points each in defeat.

The Suns broke out with a 35-point third quarter to take control after sleepwalking through the first half. A short Bledsoe jumper as part of a three-point play gave Phoenix the lead for good with 6:56 left in the third, Dragic poured in the final six Phoenix points of the quarter to give the Suns a 77-68 advantage entering the fourth and Morris and Bledsoe each hit 3-pointers inside three minutes remaining after Atlanta had closed to within six.

Phoenix held a 25-23 advantage after one quarter, but it didn’t last long. A short Mike Scott jumper gave the Hawks the lead early in the second, Carroll added a 3-pointer with 3:28 remaining - ending an Atlanta scoring drought of nearly 4 1/2 minutes - and his driving layup with just under 30 seconds left helped the Hawks take a 45-42 lead into the intermission.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hawks SG/SF Kyle Korver missed his third consecutive game with back spasms. ... Phoenix hit on 12-of-24 attempts from 3-point range, while Atlanta was just 8-for-23. ... Bledsoe came into the night shooting 5-of-25 from beyond the arc in seven games since returning from a knee injury.