Hawks defeat Suns for franchise-record 58th win

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks, who set a team record with 19 straight wins earlier in the season, now also own the franchise mark for victories in a season with their 58th.

Forward DeMarre Carroll made all but one of his nine shots and the Hawks held the Phoenix Suns to their second-lowest scoring total ever while winning 96-69 Tuesday night.

The Hawks, who weeks ago clinched the Southeast Division title and the best record in the Eastern Conference, are 58-19 with five games left after improving to 34-5 at home. The 1986-87 and 1993-94 teams won 57 games.

“It’s a great accomplishment,” Carroll said. “It’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for the fans. It’s a big win for the community.”

The Hawks are no longer an afterthought in Atlanta.

“Last year I could go to the Waffle House and no one knew who I was,” Carroll said. “That’s changed.”

Guard Jeff Teague and forward Mike Muscala, filling in for Paul Millsap, joined Carroll with 16 points. Center Al Horford scored 14 and the Hawks shot 49.4 percent.

“It’s a nice little moment,” guard Kyle Korver, one of four Hawks who made the All-Star Game, said of the record victory.

The Hawks’ goal has always been going far in the playoffs, though.

“I don’t think we were really thinking about the franchise record,” Carroll said. “We were just trying to tune up and get a sense of urgency because the playoffs are right around the corner and we want to have a good rhythm going.”

Muscala made seven of his eight shots, grabbed seven rebounds and made four steals as the Hawks again showed off their depth.

All 12 Hawks who played scored as the team’s 22nd sellout in the past 25 games got to start celebrating the record victory early.

“The city has been amazing,” coach Mike Budenholzer said. “To see it get excited, to see us get the kind of support and enthusiasm, it’s been great for our group.”

The loss was the sixth in seven games for the Suns, who fell to 39-39 and are out of the race for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

The Hawks put the victory away with 11 straight points in the third quarter, going up 63-47, and Suns guard Eric Bledsoe was ejected shortly afterwards for drawing two technical fouls from referee Eric Lewis.

“Once Eric was out of the game, it was going to be tough for us,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said.

The technicals were the sixth and seventh of the game, with both teams showing their displeasure with each other and the officials.

The Hawks led 69-56 going into the fourth quarter and then made it a rout as the Suns went from bad to worse trying to put the ball in the basket. Phoenix had just 26 points in the second half, shooting 22.5 percent to finish at 31.3 percent for the game.

The Suns’ franchise record for fewest points is 68, set 34 years ago, and the 27-point loss tied the team’s worst of the season.

Carroll made all six of his shots for 12 points and the Hawks hit 54.8 percent in first half for a 52-43 lead.

The Hawks, though, didn’t win the game because of their offense.

“Defensively, we were very good,” Korver said. “The intensity was great.”

Five technical fouls were called in the first half, with Budenholzer drawing one of the Hawks’ four.

The Suns trailed 24-17 after the first quarter and were down 50-36 after a 3-pointer by forward Mike Scott late in the second quarter.

Scott drew a technical for a confrontation with Markieff Morris coming back up court after the basket and Budenholzer was hit with a technical shortly afterwards.

Morris had drawn a technical in the first quarter, when Carroll and center Pero Antic were also hit.

Teague had 11 first-half points for the Hawks, while forward Gerald Green led the Suns with nine of his team-best 15 points.

NOTES: F Paul Millsap, inactive after suffering a mild right shoulder sprain in the Hawks’ victory over the Nets on Saturday, won’t travel to New York for Wednesday’s rematch. He will be re-evaluated Thursday and could be back for the final week of the regular season. Millsap leads the Hawks in scorng and rebounding at 16.8 points and 7.8 boards per game. ... G Brandon Knight isn’t on the four-game trip with the Suns and coach Jeff Hornacek said he’ll likely miss the rest of the season because of a heel bone bruise associated with a left ankle sprain suffered March 9. Knight has played just once since then and appeared in only 11 games after being acquired from Detroit on Feb. 19. ... Suns C Alex Len missed his third straight game because of a broken nose and won’t play Wednesday at Dallas. He is being fitted for a mask and could return Friday at New Orleans. ... G Dennis Schroder (toe) returned for the Hawks after missing the previous two games. ... F Mike Muscala started in place of Millsap. ... The Hawks beat the Suns 96-87 in Phoenix on March 13 with Millsap getting 23 points and nine rebounds.