Bledsoe scores 25 as Suns rally to beat Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS - Guard Eric Bledsoe got to the basket any time he wanted.

Reserve guard Gerald Green, starting for injured Goran Dragic, unleashed an avalanche of 3-point shooting in a 37-point third quarter.

The rest was easy as the Phoenix Suns coasted to a 104-98 comeback victory over the New Orleans Pelicans Tuesday night at the New Orleans Arena.

Bledsoe scored a game-high 25 points, driving into the lane for two critical layups in the final 1:52, and Green exploded for 12 of his 18 points in a 37-24 third quarter as the Suns won for the third time in four games.

“I just took what the defense gave me, ” said Bledsoe, who easily blew past Brian Roberts for the two critical layups to ice the win. “They gave me layups all night, and I was going to take every last one of them that they gave me.”

The game turned in the third quarter. New Orleans (1-3) led 45-41at halftime and padded its lead to 60-50 with 6:41 left in the third quarter.

But in closing the quarter on a 28-9 run, the Suns penetrated and kicked to open shooters on the perimeter. Overall, the Suns nailed 7-of-10 3-point attempts in the quarter, and Green was 4-of-5 from behind the arc. Twin forwards Marcus and Markieff Morris each added a 3, and P.J. Tucker had the other long-range jumper as the Suns took command, 78-69.

“We emphasized that if you don’t have a shot, drive it in there and create for somebody else and kick it out,” said Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek. “I think our guys did a great job of that tonight. We’re a very good team when we get out in the open floor. We have bigs who can run to the basket, and when guys are making shots, we’ve got a lot of shooters out there.”

Green, who is on his second tour of duty in the NBA after having been cut overseas and having struggled in the D-League, credited his teammates for finding him on the perimeter.

“I’ve got to give it to my teammates - they found me in the corner,” he said. “The thing was, the ball was moving.”

New Orleans (1-3) closed the deficit to five points five times in the fourth quarter, then guard Anthony Morrow made a 3-pointer from the left wing to cut the Suns’ lead to 87-85 with 5:24 left.

But Tucker picked New Orleans guard Eric Gordon’s pocket on the Pelicans’ next possession and fed Bledsoe for a layup. After guard Jrue Holiday missed a quick jumper, Marcus Morris was fouled on a drive to the basket and made two free throws. Tucker added a layup and the Suns led 93-85 with 2:25 left.

Bledsoe took over the game, getting to the basket whenever he wanted.

“The ball was getting to the basket, and then we had to go help because it’s at the rim,” said Pelicans coach Monty Williams. “We had too many guys going to help because we didn’t take care of the ball. We teach a certain way to play pick-and-roll defense, and Bledsoe just ate it up tonight. Our shot selection led to that. When you take bad shots in transition, teams take off and you have an unbalanced defense going back.”

Markieff Morris had 17 points and Marcus Morris added 16 for Phoenix. The Pelicans were led by Gordon with 20 points, center Anthony Davis with 17 points and 11 rebounds and guard Brian Roberts with 17 points.

The Pelicans led by as many as 14 points in the first quarter as Gordon broke down the Suns’ defense with hard drives to the basket en route to 12 points. But the Suns made four 3-pointers in a 24-17 second quarter to chip away at the Pelicans lead.

Phoenix closed the first half with a 7-0 run to close the gap to 45-41 at halftime. The Pelicans went scoreless on their final seven possessions of the half.

NOTES: Suns G Goran Dragic, who had 26 points and nine assists in the season opener, sprained his left ankle in a 103-96 road loss to Oklahoma City on Sunday and missed Tuesday night’s game. Coach Jeff Hornacek said he probably would miss Wednesday night’s game at San Antonio but possibly return Friday against Denver. ... While Hornacek was thrilled with G Eric Bledsoe’s scoring (22.0 ppg), assists (8.7 apg) and rebounding (6.3 rpg), he wasn’t happy with his 5.7 turnovers per game. “We put the ball in his hands a lot,” Hornacek said. ... Pelicans coach Monty Williams got a bit testy with his players following a 20-point loss at Orlando on Nov. 1, which dropped New Orleans to 0-2, and he stepped up the intensity in practice before the Pelicans’ 105-84 victory over Charlotte the next night. “We have a young team we’re developing, and there’s a responsibility with that,” he said. “Guys have to understand that that’s how we’re going to do things here as long as I have the job. I never thought I’d see another team outwork us the way Orlando did.” ... Williams said he’s not concerned about second-year F Anthony Davis throwing his body around the court. “It’s just part of the game,” Williams said. “You can’t take away his aggressive play.”