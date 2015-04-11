Davis sparks Pelicans to win over Suns

NEW ORLEANS -- Forward Anthony Davis couldn’t speak above a whisper, so he let his dominating play speak for itself.

Sidelined for half the game after absorbing a wicked but inadvertent shot to the throat, the All-Star forward emerged from the locker room in the fourth quarter to ignite the New Orleans Pelicans to a critical 90-75 victory over the Phoenix Suns Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.

Davis scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds in just 23 minutes, leading five Pelicans in double figures as New Orleans (43-36) remained in control of the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Even though Oklahoma City has an identical 43-36 record, the Pelicans hold the tiebreaker on the Thunder after having beaten them three out of four games in the regular season.

Following the game, Davis spoke softly to a member of the Pelicans’ public-relations staff about his latest injury. He sustained the throat contusion early in the second quarter after Suns forward Earl Barron slammed his elbow into Davis’ throat as Davis tried to leap for a lob pass under the Pelicans’ basket.

Davis fell to the floor after the hit, clutching his throat. He got up a few seconds later under his own power, but as he walked toward the locker room, he fell to his knees in the tunnel.

“I was having trouble swallowing,” Davis said.

The Pelicans had a specialist examine Davis, but Davis spent the second and third quarters in the New Orleans locker room.

“The doctors made sure I was OK, and it was no hesitation to go back and play,” said Davis, who had six points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal as the Pelicans outscored the Suns 20-15 in the final period. “I just know what position we’re in (trying to make the playoffs), and I wanted to come back and be with my team and help win the game. I just love being on the floor, and as a leader, I felt like it was necessary.”

New Orleans coach Monty Williams said Davis’ return gave his team a necessary spark. The Pelicans led 70-60 after three periods, but Davis’ rebounding and defensive presence made a difference down the stretch.

“All of a sudden, I heard the crowd go crazy again, and it was another Willis Reed moment for us,” Williams said, referring to Davis walking out of the tunnel to get back into the game. “He gave us a big boost when we needed it. He hit a tough shot and played real well around the basket.”

Point guard Jrue Holiday, who returned from a 10-week absence due to a stress reaction in his lower right leg, said Davis did absolutely no talking when he returned to the court in the fourth quarter.

“He can’t talk,” Holiday said. “Maybe if he would’ve texted it to us after the game. He can’t really speak. It was kind of like sign language. There’s other kinds of communication -- pointing your hands and stuff like that. It’s easy playing with Anthony. I feel like everybody knows where Anthony’s going to be and what he likes to do. Him not talking is actually kind of impressive.”

Before his injury, Davis led the Pelicans with 13 first-half points on 4-of-6 shooting. Even playing without Davis in the middle two quarters, the Pelicans pressed their advantage on the boards. Center Omer Asik picked up a season-high 18 rebounds in just 22 minutes, and the Pelicans dominated the Suns on the boards, 56-43.

The Pelicans also got 15 points from guard Eric Gordon, 14 from guard Tyreke Evans and 12 points each from forward Dante Cunningham and guard Norris Cole.

The Suns (39-41) were led by guard Eric Bledsoe with 19 points, but the Suns shot just 30 of 85 from the floor (35.3 percent), including just 7 of 25 from 3-point range.

“There were a lot of loose rebounds and loose balls that they got,” said Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek. “I know if we could have gotten several of them we’d be off to the races and then maybe cut the gap. (The Pelicans) wanted the game, and they played well and got it.”

Phoenix guard Reggie Bullock went out with a concussion after being hit in the head by Cole, and forward Gerald Green left the game with back spasms.

“They told me that we bumped heads,” Bullock said. “I just remember the pain I had inside my head, and I still have it right now.”

NOTES: Pelicans PG Jrue Holiday, sidelined since Jan. 21 with a stress reaction in his lower right leg, returned to the lineup in a reserve role. Holiday averaged 15.2 points and 7.1 assists in 37 games. “He’s a guy who’s worked his butt off to get to this point,” Williams said. “He means so much to our team. You have to take it slow. Jrue’s a guy who’s played 35-plus minutes a night. We’re not going to do that, but there’s a slot where he can play. We’ll have to take it game by game and make sure he feels good after every game.” ... Williams said his team was ready to push for the playoffs the last three games. “The moment is not too big for our team because most of our guys don’t understand the moment,” Williams said, laughing. “They have the normal nerves that you have before every game and every shoot-around, but make no mistake, our guys want it.”