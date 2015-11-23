Davis powers Pelicans past Suns

NEW ORLEANS -- Anthony Davis has done so many incredible things on the basketball court it is getting increasingly difficult to gush over his gaudy accomplishments. But what the New Orleans Pelicans forward did Sunday night in a 122-116 victory over the Phoenix Suns was display his stunningly complete arsenal, which has made him perhaps the most feared player in the NBA.

Davis scored 32 points -- nailing a critical, go-ahead 3-pointer from the left of the key with 54.5 seconds left -- grabbed a season-high 19 rebounds and swooped into the left corner to block a 3-point attempt by forward Mirza Teletovic with 23 seconds left to leave the Suns grasping for answers.

It was his fourth -- and most important -- block of the game.

“I told Anthony that the one that he blocked out of the corner was an amazing block,” said New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry. “I think Anthony is feeling real comfortable with what we’re trying to do with him. But it’s not really the points. Obviously, that’s great and that’s something that he can. I just think that the physicality that he’s played with and just the intensity he’s played with defensively (are important). We’re making progress in the way we want to go.”

Davis’ long-range jumper came with the shot clock running down and the game tied at 109. Twice earlier in the possession, Davis got the ball only to be quickly double-teamed by forward Markieff Morris and guard Eric Bledsoe.

Davis passed the ball out, eventually got a feedback from guard Ish Smith and drained the shot.

“That’s what we wanted until it went through the basket,” said Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek. “We didn’t give him anything easy there. We were scrambling around, and it’s just unfortunate that he was able to get it back there and knock the shot it. The guy made a great play.”

Davis was unavailable to the media after the game, but his teammates were awed by his performance on both ends of the court. Forward Ryan Anderson, who entered the game having scored 30 points in back-to-back game, poured in 29 points, including four of the Pelicans’ 10 free throws in the final 74 seconds.

Anderson said Davis continues to inspire his teammates with his play.

“It was a huge 3 to put us up,” Anderson said of Davis’ long-range jumper. “I mean that’s ‘next-level’ stuff for Anthony. When you look at his career, he’s made huge shots, but just to confident enough to take a shot like that -- we all knew it was going in. It’s Anthony. He’s a clutch guy. That’s why he’s a superstar. We rely on him, and that was just a huge play. He’s dangerous.”

The Pelicans, who won their second straight game after starting the season 1-11, also got 20 points from guard Eric Gordon and 17 points and eight assists from backup point guard Ish Smith.

The Suns (7-6) were paced by guard Eric Bledsoe with 29 points. Despite shooting on 38.9 percent for the game, the Suns stayed close by connecting on 17 of 36 3-pointers. Bledsoe had four from long range, and Teletovic and forward T.J. Warren had three each.

Bledsoe, who left the game limping early in the third quarter before returning with 2:47 left, made 3-of-4 foul shots on consecutive Suns’ possessions to tie the game at 109 with 1:13 left. But after Davis’ 3-pointer, New Orleans made all 10 of its free throws to ice the game.

Bledsoe’s injury did not appear serious.

“He said he got hit in the knee and felt his knee buckle on something,” Hornacek said. “He came out at halftime and took a couple of steps and it was bothering him.”

NOTES: Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry is optimistic his team’s rash of injuries is coming to an end. Reserve PG Norris Cole (ankle) and G Tyreke Evans (knee surgery) should return in early December. “We’ll be happy when we don’t have anyone sitting over there on the bench with suits, like we got,” Gentry said. ... Gentry said he would have been content to stay with the Warriors as a lead assistant had the Pelicans head coaching job not come open. “I was not going to take a job just to have a job as a head coach, unless it was a situation that was going to give me an opportunity to win and win big and compete for a championship,” he said. ... Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said PG Brandon Knight, coming off a career-high 38 points against Denver, has picked up his game. “He’s shooting the ball well.” Hornaceck said. “He feels comfortable with what we’re doing now.”