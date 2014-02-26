Preview: Suns at Jazz

The Phoenix Suns travel to Utah to take on the Jazz on Wednesday and after blowing fourth quarter leads in consecutive losses, will be looking to put together a full 48-minute effort to snap out of the recent funk. Phoenix saw an 11-point advantage disappear in the fourth quarter on Sunday against Houston, snapping a three-game winning streak. History repeated itself Tuesday when Minnesota overcame an eight-point deficit in the final frame to knock off the Suns.

Utah snapped a three-game slide on Monday, toppling Boston 110-98 in the return of center Derrick Favors, who had missed the previous three games and seven of the last 13 with a nagging hip injury. Favors totaled 20 points, four rebounds and three blocks and told the Salt Lake Tribune he was just happy to contribute after significant time on the sidelines. “I was rusty,” he said, “but it just felt good to be back out there.”

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE SUNS (33-23): The Suns got a scare on Tuesday when point guard Goran Dragic left the game with a right ankle injury. He returned after having the ankle re-taped, however, only to foul out for the first time this season with 3:46 to play, finishing with 16 points. Dragic has posted seven games with 30 points or more this season as Phoenix’s leading scorer and notched a career-high 35 on Sunday against the Rockets.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (20-36): Utah’s leading scorer, guard Gordon Hayward, has endured a struggle of late to the tune of 30.1 percent shooting in his last six games. “Mechanics-wise,” coach Ty Corbin told reporters, “other than not being ready and rushing when he gets it, his shot’s good and his form up top is good. ... He’s just rushing.” Hayward, who is averaging 15.8 points in his fourth season out of Butler, sounds like he is through with taking advice and just ready to keep shooting until something clicks, saying bluntly, “I have people telling me all kinds of things.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has dropped three of its last four visits to Utah but is 2-1 against the Jazz this season.

2. Utah is winless in nine tries without Favors in the lineup this season.

3. Suns G Archie Goodwin scored 10 points Tuesday against Minnesota, marking the second double-digit effort of his rookie season alongside a career-high 16 points against Sacramento Nov. 19.

PREDICTION: Suns 111, Jazz 101