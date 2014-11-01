Preview: Suns at Jazz

The Phoenix Suns came up one win short of a playoff spot last season and appear determined to not let things come down to the final week again. The Suns will look to move to 3-0 when they visit the Utah Jazz for their first road game on Saturday. Phoenix overcame a 15-point first-quarter deficit and swept aside the defending champion San Antonio Spurs on Friday while featuring a three-guard attack with Goran Dragic, Eric Bledsoe and Isaiah Thomas.

The Jazz made a move to secure their future by locking up Alec Burks to a four-year, $42-million contract extension Friday. “I feel very blessed and want to thank the Miller family and Jazz organization for their belief in me and my abilities, and to have made this type of commitment to me,” Burks said in a statement. “Jazz fans have been very supportive of me since day one, and I am very happy to be able to continue my playing career in Utah, which has become like a second home to my family and me.” Burks and company have had a hard time on defense in losing their first two games and will be challenged again by the Suns.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE SUNS (2-0): Phoenix’s Bledsoe-Dragic backcourt was the envy of many teams last season, but the Suns decided to make the unit even stronger by bringing in Thomas. The former Sacramento Kings guard starts on the bench but spent crunch time on the floor with Dragic and Bledsoe on Friday as Phoenix used its speed to get the better of the Spurs. The Suns knocked down 16 3-pointers in a 119-99 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in their opener but won again despite being held to 2-of-18 from beyond the arc Friday.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (0-2): Utah has given up an average of 112 points in losses to Houston and Dallas to begin the season and have a brutal stretch to start with five of their first six games against teams with winning records last season before a five-game road trip. The Jazz fell into a 25-point hole at the half of Thursday’s 120-102 loss at Dallas. “We’re just not going to be able to overcome that kind of effort,” Utah coach Quin Snyder told reporters. “That’s what it is, a lack of focus on the defensive end.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns C Alex Len recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds Friday.

2. Utah has taken six of the last nine in the series, including a 109-86 triumph in the last home meeting Feb. 26.

3. Phoenix F P.J. Tucker will serve the last of his three-game suspension for an offseason DUI.

PREDICTION: Suns 106, Jazz 98