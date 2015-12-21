Preview: Suns at Jazz

The Utah Jazz halted a four-game skid in their last outing and look to post consecutive victories for the first time since November when they host the Phoenix Suns on Monday. Utah has won just three of its past 10 games as it attempts to remain part of the Western Conference playoff race.

The Jazz ended their season-worst losing streak with a 97-88 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday. “This has been a tough stretch for us,” small forward Gordon Hayward told reporters. “A lot of games, not many nights. For us to kind of gut through this one and get the win says a lot about us a team.” Phoenix suffered a 101-95 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday for its 12th loss in 17 games. The Suns are winless in 10 games when scoring fewer than 100 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), ROOT (Utah)

ABOUT THE SUNS (12-17): With Markieff Morris falling out of favor, forward Jon Leuer is getting a long look and has reached double digits nine times while averaging 11.9 points in December. “He does little things that don’t show up on the stat sheet,” coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “I always liked those guys.” Leuer has started 11 consecutive games while Morris is averaging 10.5 points off the bench during the last two games after being held out of the previous five.

ABOUT THE JAZZ (11-14): Utah allowed just 15 fourth-quarter points against the Nuggets and is a stellar 10-3 when allowing fewer than 100 points. Hayward had 26 points and has scored 20 or more points in seven of the last 10 games but coach Quin Snyder was happier about his forward’s defensive effort following the victory. “He really played good defense,” Snyder told reporters. “When he’s locked in defensively, I think it just makes him more aggressive on offense.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns have won the last two meetings after Utah was victorious in the previous three by an average of 19.3 points.

2. Jazz starting SG Rodney Hood has scored in single digits in six of nine December games and is averaging 9.8 points for the month.

3. Phoenix PG Brandon Knight is averaging just 9.5 points on 7-of-21 shooting during the past two games.

PREDICTION: Jazz 108, Suns 104