Preview: Suns at Kings

Two teams in the midst of losing streaks will look to right their respective ships when the Phoenix Suns visit the Sacramento Kings in the first half of a home-and-home showdown. The Suns have dropped two stunners in a row, losing to Portland on a basket with 6.5 seconds to play on Wednesday before an overtime loss to Brooklyn on Friday. Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek told the Arizona Republic his team has been too tentative, saying, “It’s almost like they play not to make mistakes.”

The Kings have been dreadful since winning their opener, and are losers of two straight and 1-7 since the opening night win over Denver. “When you’re 2-7,” coach Michael Malone told the Sacramento Bee, “I guess I find myself constantly searching for a group that will go out there and play the right way.” Malone pulled his starters, save for Luc Mbah a Moute, less than five minutes into the third quarter of Sacramento’s most recent loss, a 97-86 home defeat at the hands of Memphis.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE SUNS (5-4): Phoenix has been solid defensively, ranking among the top five by limiting opponents to 95.8 points per game. Eric Bledsoe leads the Suns, averaging 20.4 points and 6.8 assists. Markieff Morris chips in 14.4 points per game to highlight four other Suns averaging in double figures, including Miles Plumlee, who grabs a team-high 9.3 rebounds.

ABOUT THE KINGS (2-7): Sacramento’s 93 points per game ranks near the bottom of the NBA and the Kings were held to 90 or less for the fifth time this season in the loss to Memphis. DeMarcus Cousins leads the offense for Sacramento, averaging 21.2 points while adding a team best 9.4 rebounds. As Cousins and the rest of the Kings’ benched starters sat down the stretch against the Grizzlies, Travis Outlaw finished with a season-high 18 points for Sacramento.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix is just 1-3 on the road this season.

2. The Kings have won two straight against the Suns, after losing five in a row in the series.

3. Sacramento PG Isaiah Thomas has averaged 25 points and seven assists in the last two meetings against Phoenix.

PREDICTION: Kings 98, Suns 90