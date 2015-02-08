Preview: Suns at Kings

The Phoenix Suns have tentatively halted a stretch of poor play and get the opportunity to notch a second straight win when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. Phoenix lost three consecutive games before knocking off the Utah Jazz 100-93 on Friday behind 34 points off the bench from forward Marcus Morris. The Kings lost to Utah on Saturday 102-90 in a contest that wasn’t as close as the final score.

Sacramento is just 6-18 since Tyrone Corbin became coach and published reports cite the franchise is considering firing Corbin and replacing him with George Karl, who is currently an ESPN analyst. The Kings have lost 11 of their last 12 games and even the development of center DeMarcus Cousins into an All-Star hasn’t led to improvement. Phoenix has struggled to find offense lately and is averaging just 94.8 points over the last five games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE SUNS (29-23): Morris had a career-best performance at a time in which it was really needed as most of the players in the rotation were worn down after Thursday’s road game at Portland. “I didn’t play too much so I had a lot of energy,” Morris told reporters. “We got back late but it’s really not an excuse because a lot of teams do that.” Morris made five first-half 3-pointers while scoring 24 points before the break and also collected a career-best 12 rebounds.

ABOUT THE KINGS (17-32): Ramon Sessions started at point guard against Utah – collecting 11 points and five assists in 31 minutes – and it will rate as a major concern if he is again getting a bulk of the minutes against Phoenix. Top point guard Darren Collison (hip flexor) is expected to miss his second straight game and the Suns run out three speedy guards in Eric Bledsoe, Goran Dragic and former Sacramento guard Isaiah Thomas. Ray McCallum played 17 minutes off the bench against the Jazz and he represents a further dropoff in the matchup against the Phoenix trio.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams split this season’s first two meetings and have each won five of the last 10 meetings.

2. Sacramento SF Rudy Gay had just four points in the loss to Utah and is 3-of-21 shooting over the last two games.

3. Phoenix C Alex Len (ankle) will sit for the second straight game.

PREDICTION: Suns 109, Kings 105