Preview: Suns at Kings

The Sacramento Kings’ once-promising season is in full disintegration mode and they could be without All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins for the second straight game when they host the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The Kings lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday for their 13th defeat in 16 games and are 17 games below .500 after being just three games below the break-even mark on Jan. 23.

Cousins is dealing with a bruised right knee suffered on Monday against the Chicago Bulls and his presence was once again missed. “I looked at the stats,” Sacramento coach George Karl told reporters. “It wasn’t very nice. We score less points without him and we’re worse defensively.” Phoenix is 6-7 over its last 13 games after producing a 119-107 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. The Suns have been bolstered by the return of point guard Brandon Knight, who had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists against the Lakers.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE SUNS (20-51): Rookie shooting guard Devin Booker was motivated to play in front of boyhood idol Kobe Bryant and had 28 points and seven assists against Los Angeles. “That is the first and last time I got to play against him,” Booker said afterward. “That is the memory that I get to tell everybody and there is going to be proof of it. Thank God it wasn’t an off-night and I would have had to remember it as one of my worst games. Luckily I played pretty well and we came out with a win. I am 1-0 versus Kobe.” Booker is averaging 22.7 points with three 30-point outings over the past 11 games while displaying that Phoenix can count on him to be a key figure in the rebuilding process.

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-44): Cousins averages 27.1 points and 11.6 rebounds and Sacramento is just 2-9 when he hasn’t played this season. Point guard Rajon Rondo put together a superb outing in the 113-104 loss to the Timberwolves as he scored a season-best 25 points to go with 12 assists, eight rebounds and three steals. Rondo hadn’t scored more than 14 points in any of his previous five games and was in single digits in three of those contests.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The teams have split two meetings this season and the Kings recorded a season high for points in a 142-119 rout of the Suns on Jan. 2.

2. Phoenix F Mirza Teletovic made five 3-pointers against the Lakers - the second time in five games that he’s knocked down five.

3. Sacramento SF Rudy Gay was just 4-of-15 shooting for 11 points against the Timberwolves.

PREDICTION: Kings 113, Suns 105