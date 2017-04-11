Preview: Suns at Kings

The Phoenix Suns head into their final regular season game with the second-worst record in the NBA and a two-game winning streak that is threatening to knock them back in the NBA draft lottery. The Suns will go into the finale conflicted when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday.

Phoenix will get the second-best odds at getting the No. 1 pick if it finishes behind the Los Angeles Lakers in the standings and currently sits 1 1/2 games back. The Suns dropped 13 in a row before winning the last two and are seeing growth among the group of young players upon which the team has leaned since the All-Star break. The Kings are in a similar spot with a young roster in transition and a spot in the lottery and are coming off a pair of losses. Rookie power forward Skal Labissiere is breaking out in increased playing time since the trade of DeMarcus Cousins, which will also net Sacramento an extra first-round pick as long as the New Orleans Pelicans don't end up with a top-three selection.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), CSN California (Sacramento)

ABOUT THE SUNS (24-57): Second-year shooting guard Devin Booker is emerging as a franchise building block and is enjoying a streak of nine straight games scoring at least 20 points. The 20-year-old scored 21 on 8-of-15 shooting in just 23 minutes as Phoenix cruised past the Dallas Mavericks 124-111 on Sunday to help the team close out the home portion of the schedule with a victory. "It felt really good, finishing off the win after a long season," Booker told reporters. "It leaves a lasting impression on the home fans here. We're building. We have to take this summer seriously."

ABOUT THE KINGS (31-49): Labissiere scored 25 points on 10-of-12 shooting in Sunday's 135-128 loss to the Rockets while doing a solid job of chasing Houston power forward Ryan Anderson around the 3-point line on the other end of the floor. "He kept attacking offensively," Kings coach Dave Joerger told reporters of Labissiere. "'If you want to take me out in the deep water and shoot these jumpers, I'm going to try to get you down here in the post.' And I thought he was aggressive." The 21-year-old Kentucky product scored in double figures 13 times since the All-Star break after failing to reach 10 points while Cousins was around.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns rookie PG Tyler Ulis is averaging 21.5 points over the last four games.

2. Kings C Willie Cauley-Stein recorded a double-double in four of the last five contests.

3. The road team took the last four in the series, including Phoenix grabbing a 105-103 win in Sacramento on Feb. 3.

PREDICTION: Suns 122, Kings 117