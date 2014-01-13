Preview: Suns at Knicks

Things are finally going right for the New York Knicks - and they have to like their chances of keeping the good times going Monday as they host the banged-up Phoenix Suns. The Knicks have won four consecutive games, most recently a 102-92 triumph over the Philadelphia 76ers in which Amar‘e Stoudemire showed his old form with 21 points. The Suns have dropped back-to-back contests and will have to deal with the extended absence of guard Eric Bledsoe.

An early candidate for Comeback Player of the Year, Bledsoe had surgery to repair a torn meniscus in his right knee and is out indefinitely; he hopes to return at some point this season. His loss is a crippling one for a Suns team that had emerged as one of the most pleasant surprises in the league through the opening third of the campaign. They’ll face a major test from New York, which is coming alive on offense while holding each of its last four opponents to 92 or fewer points.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE SUNS (21-15): The impact Bledsoe has had in his first season in Phoenix is best explained in the team’s record with him in the lineup (16-8) versus its mark without him (5-7). “Guys are going to have to step it up,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek told the Arizona Republic. “It’s unfortunate that he’s going to miss some games but I think the more they’ll get used to the rotation, hopefully that’ll make us better.” Gerald Green, who has moved into the starting role in Bledsoe’s absence, had 15 points and seven rebounds in Saturday’s 110-108 loss to Detroit.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (14-22): So much for the controversy surrounding guard J.R. Smith affecting the performance of the team. The Knicks haven’t looked better all season, boasting a road win over the Dallas Mavericks and a stunning triumph over the defending-champion Miami Heat during its winning streak. Smith’s future remains in doubt, however; the team is still irate over his shoelace-tying stunt and is reportedly looking to trade the veteran bench scorer, who averages 11.4 points on 35.4-percent shooting in 30 games.

1. New York won the last two meetings, both in December 2012.

2. Knicks F Carmelo Anthony averages 23.8 points in 28 career games versus Phoenix.

3. The Suns are 5-4 against the Eastern Conference.

PREDICTION: Knicks 96, Suns 92