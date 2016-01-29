Preview: Suns at Knicks

The New York Knicks could get leading scorer Carmelo Anthony back in the lineup when they host the struggling Phoenix Suns on Friday night. Kristaps Porzingis (illness) and point guard Jose Calderon (groin) also sat out New York’s 103-93 loss at Toronto on Thursday while Anthony told reporters he hopes he can play against the Suns.

The Knicks fell to 0-6 without Anthony and Porzingis missed his first game as a pro as New York lost for the fourth straight time overall. Phoenix, which is tied for the fourth-worst record in the league with just 14 wins and has been ravaged by injuries itself, may be the perfect tonic for the Knicks. The Suns dropped the first two on their four-game road trip, including a 115-93 decision against Cleveland on Wednesday, and have lost 20 of 24 contests away from home. Phoenix won’t have its top two scorers Eric Bledsoe (season-ending knee injury) and Brandon Knight (groin) available, but rookie guard Devin Booker is averaging 16.8 points in January.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE SUNS (14-33): Markieff Morris (10.3) is likely to be the only double-figure scorer in the lineup and the Suns will lean on Booker, who averaged 4.5 points in November and 7.6 in December. Forwards Mirza Teletovic (ankle) and Jon Leuer (back) could return to the lineup after missing one and five games, respectively, and T.J. Warren (ankle) is questionable. Former Knick Tyson Chandler (5.6 points, team-best 8.2 rebounds) had 12 boards combined the last two games after totaling 47 in the previous two.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (22-26): Anthony (21.3 points) and Porzingis (14 points, team-high 7.8 rebounds) have been consistent forces and Calderon had started all 47 games before Thursday. Arron Afflalo (14.1) was the only double-figure scorer left in the lineup against Toronto and he posted 20 points – his fifth of at least 20 this month. Langston Galloway has stepped up with Anthony out the last two games, averaging 16.5 points on 13-of-23 shooting, while the inconsistent Derrick Williams made just 3-of-12 from the field Thursday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix signed G Jordan McRae, who scored an NBA Developmental League-record 61 points Tuesday, to a 10-day contract.

2. New York G Jerian Grant registered three of his six double-figure games in the last nine outings, including a 13-point effort Thursday.

3. The Suns have won the previous three meetings, including a 99-90 victory at New York last season.

PREDICTION: Knicks 106, Suns 98