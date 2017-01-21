Preview: Suns at Knicks

The New York Knicks can't seem to sustain any success and followed up an encouraging road win by falling at home on Thursday. The Knicks will try to come out of the two-game homestand even when they host the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The Knicks shocked plenty of people with a 117-106 win at Boston on Wednesday but could not stop John Wall in a 113-110 setback to the Washington Wizards the next night, though a chance at the win in the final seconds was thwarted by an opposing assistant coach stepping onto the court and distracting guard Courtney Lee. “I thought it was another guy rotating down," Lee told reporters. "I’m watching the ball and all I hear is 'I’m right here, I’m right here.’ And I’m not sure if he had his hands up or not. But he fooled me." The Suns own the worst record in the Western Conference and are coming off back-to-back losses, including a 118-103 setback in Cleveland on Thursday that kicked off the three-game road trip. Phoenix dropped seven of its last eight on the road but continues to get strong play from backcourt duo Eric Bledsoe and Devin Booker.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE SUNS (13-29): Booker posted back-to-back 39-point outings last week and is averaging 28.7 points during a stretch of seven straight games with at least 20 points. Booker's shot was off on Thursday (21 points on 4-of-12 shooting) but he compensated with season highs of eight assists and seven rebounds. Bledsoe, who is averaging 20.4 points on the season and totaled 28 assists in the last three games, tried to atone for his own rough shooting night (7-of-21) with four steals in the loss to Cleveland.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (19-25): Embattled New York star Carmelo Anthony set a franchise record with 25 points in the second quarter on Thursday, hours after learning his eight-year run as an All-Star starter would come to an end. "It’s hard to describe those moments," Anthony told reporters. "I think the people that had those types of moments before understand what it’s like to be in a groove like that, what it’s like to have a feeling like that. It’s really hard to explain or put that in words." Anthony, who continues to express his loyalty to the team despite team president Phil Jackson's meddling, finished with 34 points and 10 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks PF Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) returned from a four-game absence on Thursday and scored 15 points in 29 minutes off the bench.

2. Suns PG Brandon Knight (wrist) returned from a two-game absence on Thursday but was limited to four minutes off the bench.

3. Bledsoe went for 31 points in a 113-111 overtime win at home over New York on Dec. 13.

PREDICTION: Knicks 119, Suns 111