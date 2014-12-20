Backcourt carries Suns past Knicks

NEW YORK -- The Phoenix mix-and-match backcourt of Eric Bledsoe, Goran Dragic and Isaiah Thomas combined for 57 points in the Suns’ 99-90 win over the New York Knicks Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

Bledsoe, a shooting guard, led the trio with 25 points and 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season for Phoenix (14-14). The fourth-year pro out of Kentucky drained 13 points in the fourth quarter when the Suns outscored the Knicks 32-22.

Thomas, a point guard, added 22 points off the bench and Dragic, who is playing through a lower back strain, chipped in with 10 points.

Thomas has scored 20-plus points in three straight games.

”Our three guards played well towards the end,“ Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek said. ”Eric (Bledsoe) and Isaiah (Thomas) made some plays.

“We don’t want to wait until the fourth quarter to step it up. We want to do it earlier, but we will take it.”

Forward Markieff Morris tossed in 19 points for the Suns, who are 6-1 this season on the road against Eastern Conference teams.

“We have guards that fill it up real easy,” Morris said. “They get us in the game and run our team.”

The Knicks (5-24) are 4-11 at home and have lost 14 of their last 15 games.

Knicks guard Carmelo Anthony, slowed by a sore left knee, scored 25 points in 40 minutes for the Knicks. Guards Jose Calderon and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 21 and 16 points, respectively.

“They (Phoenix) have the little three core (Bledsoe, Dragic and Thomas),” Calderon said. “They can all handle the ball and score.”

Bledsoe scored seven straight points, providing the Suns with an 89-84 lead with 3:21 remaining. A 15-foot jumper from Morris and a 3-pointer from Thomas increased the Suns’ lead to 95-86 with 1:34 to play.

”You have to always be ready,“ Thomas of his reserve role. ”When your name is called you have to take advantage of your opportunity and try to make the right play at the right time.

“I have done that my whole life, whether I am coming off the bench or starting I go out there and play.”

The Knicks missed their first six shots in the fourth quarter and Phoenix took advantage of the drought. The Suns went on an 8-0 run to move ahead 75-68 with 8:42 left in the game.

Calderon scored eight points in the third quarter to help the Knicks to a 68-67 edge.

New York led through the entire third quarter, although the Suns tied it on five occasions, four times on baskets from Morris, who deposited 12 points in the quarter.

Hardaway scored eight first-half points to help the Knicks to a 47-44 lead at the break. Bledsoe led the Suns with 12 points.

A tightly played second quarter saw the score tied three times, with three lead changes. Phoenix led 38-35 on a Gerald Green jumper with 4:53 left in the quarter, but the Knicks used a 12-2 run to move ahead 47-40 with 50 seconds left. Hardaway scored five points and blocked one shot in the run.

Center Jason Smith came off the bench to score seven points in the first quarter as the Knicks closed on a 16-6 run, but still trailed 24-21.

The Knicks have dropped five games by nine points or less and have failed to score at least 100 points in 23 of 29 games.

“Everybody doesn’t have that will win games down the stretch,” Anthony said. “I don’t think that confidence is here as a team. I think it’s more mental than physical.”

NOTES: The Knicks used their 15th different starting lineup in 29 games. Cole Aldrich was making his second straight start at center for New York. ... C Amar‘e Stoudemire, 32, had a “recovery day” and was not in uniform. He has averaged 28 minutes over his last five games. ... New York G J.R. Smith missed his fourth straight game with a partially torn left plantar fascia and G Iman Shumpert missed his fourth consecutive game with a dislocated left shoulder. The Knicks said Shumpert will not need surgery, but he will miss the next three weeks. ... The Suns play five of their next six games on the road. ... Phoenix played its eighth of 18 back-to-back games Saturday. It plays Washington on Sunday. ... The Suns have five players averaging at least 14 points. New York has just one, F Carmelo Anthony (23.4 per game).