Suns come up with 107-105 win over Knicks

NEW YORK -- The new year has been very good to the Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker.

The second-year guard from Kentucky scored more than 20 points for the eighth straight time this month, pouring in 26, including what turned out to be the game-winner, to give the Suns a 107-105 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

Booker is averaging 28.7 points while shooting 51.5 percentage from the field and 48.6 percent from long-range during the eight-game stretch. He was 10 of 21 from the field and 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for the Suns (14-29), who improved to 6-16 on the road.

Booker's 3-pointer made it 107-105 with 31 seconds left and proved to decide the game. Carmelo Anthony's deep 3-point attempt to give the Knicks the win rattled around and out as time expired.

"I'm just locked in," Booker said of the hot streak. "I know my team needed me. I was just trying to get it going.

"We needed stops and buckets and that's what we did. I know it's that time of the year when we're trying to succeed and make a playoff run."

Phoenix is in last place in the Western Conference and out of the postseason picture at the halfway point of the season.

Booker's backcourt mate, Eric Bledsoe, also out of Kentucky, contributed 23 points and seven assists for the Suns. Center Tyson Chandler grabbed 16 rebounds, extending his streak to seven straight games with at least 15 rebounds, a team record.

Anthony topped the Knicks (19-26) with 31 points but failed to score in the fourth quarter. Derrick Rose added 26 points.

The Knicks have lost 16 of their last 21 games, starting with an overtime loss in Phoenix on Dec. 13. In those 21 games, they have given up at least 100 points in 18 of them.

Courtney Lee's dunk with 5:30 to play put the Knicks ahead 101-96 and Rose's reverse layup extended it to 105-102 with 2:05 left.

"We had a little of a lead, but I felt we rushed some shots and didn't make them," Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said. "When the game is on the line, teams seem to make those shots on us.

"Teams come in here and get fired up to play in New York. Guys who are shooting 30 percent suddenly make 2 or 3 shots. I don't know what to say about that."

A Marquese Chriss (15 points) 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer knotted the score at 90.

Anthony's two free throws tied it at 78 with 3:18 left in the third quarter and two more from him provided the Knicks with their first lead 80-78 since early in the second quarter.

Booker's 15 points and Bledsoe's 14 helped Phoenix to a 61-55 halftime advantage.

Chandler's dunk and a technical foul on Hornacek led to the Suns' largest lead to that point at 54-42 with 2:54 to go in the second quarter.

New York closed to 41-40 on a layup from Rose before Phoenix rallied for a 7-0 burst to move ahead 48-40 with 4:30 to go in the second quarter.

A 3-pointer from P.J. Tucker gave Phoenix its first lead of the second quarter at 37-36 with 9:01 left until the half. Two free throws from Len and a step-back jumper from Knight increased the lead to 41-36 a minute later.

Anthony delivered 11 points and Rose scored 10 to help the Knicks to a 33-30 first-quarter lead.

NOTES: The Suns' Eric Bledsoe and (20.4) and Devin Booker (20.4) are one of five guard duos in the NBA to each be averaging 20-plus points. The last qualified Suns backcourt duo to each average 20-plus points in the same season was Paul Westphal (21.9) and Walter Davis (21.5) in 1979-80. ... Knicks C Joakim Noah returned after missing two games with a sprained ankle, grabbing 15 rebounds in 20 minutes, but failed to score on four shots from the field. ... The NBA ruled that the Washington Wizards should have been assessed a technical foul for assistant coach Sidney Lowe standing too close to New York G Courtney Lee in the waning moments of the 113-110 Knicks loss on Thursday. Lowe was fined $5,000 and the Wizards were fined $15,000. ... The Suns rank in the NBA's top 10 in all four miscellaneous points categories, ranking second with an average of 18.6 fast-break points, fifth in points in the paint (46.5), seventh with 14.5 second-chance points and second with 18.7 points off turnovers. ... The Suns began the eighth of 14 back-to-back sets this season. They play at Toronto on Sunday.