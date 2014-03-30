Preview: Suns at Lakers

The red-hot Phoenix Suns seek to stretch their season-long winning streak to seven games and also strive to complete a four-game season sweep of Los Angeles when they visit the Lakers on Sunday. Phoenix is in the midst of its longest winning streak since a 10-game run late in the 2009-10 season and has taken possession of seventh place in the Western Conference. The surge has moved the Suns within 1 1/2 games of the sixth-place Golden State Warriors.

The Lakers have lost nine of 12 games and allowed a season-worst 143 points while taking a 36-point beating from the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. Los Angeles has allowed more than 130 points on six occasions over the past five-plus weeks. Lakers center Pau Gasol has missed three straight games due to a bout of vertigo and will likely be sidelined once again. Phoenix is a season-best 15 games over .500 after rolling to a 112-88 victory over the New York Knicks on Friday.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (44-29): Phoenix has won eight of its last nine games while settling into a groove during the most crucial part of the season. The Suns knocked down 14 3-pointers, posted a 56-37 rebounding edge and led by as many as 32 points while dominating New York. “It might be our most complete game (all season),” Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters. “I think overall it was probably our best performance of the year.” Point guard Goran Dragic scored 32 points on 11-of-17 shooting (including five 3-pointers) for his ninth 30-point outing of the campaign.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (24-48): Point guard Steve Nash made an unexpected cameo against the Timberwolves and had four points and six assists in 14 minutes. Nash has seldom been available of late due to back soreness and Friday’s action was just his second appearance since Feb. 11. “I actually felt like I was moving pretty well, even though there was some pain,” Nash said afterward. “And the fact that it didn’t go downhill was positive.” Nash said he would wait and see how his body responds before deciding whether or not he would be available to play against the Suns.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns have averaged 117.3 points in this season’s three victories over the Lakers.

2. Phoenix G Eric Bledsoe is averaging 20.6 points over the last five games and the Suns are 8-2 since he returned from a knee injury.

3. Lakers G/F Xavier Henry (knee) could miss his second straight game.

PREDICTION: Suns 128, Lakers 113