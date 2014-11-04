Preview: Suns at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are the lone remaining winless team in the Western Conference as they host the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Lakers are off to their worst start – 0-4 – since moving to Los Angeles in 1960 and are just three losses away from the franchise’s all-time worst start (0-7 in Minneapolis in 1957-58). “Just stay the course,” guard Kobe Bryant told reporters. “We still have a lot of room for improvement, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

The Suns have won five of their last six encounters with the Lakers, including a 119-99 thumping in Phoenix last Wednesday. The Suns went 16-of-32 from 3-point range with Isaiah Thomas and Marcus Morris each knocking down five. Phoenix didn’t fare well in its last game, losing for the first time this season and getting outscored in the paint 66-42 by Utah while suffering a 118-91 defeat.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (2-1): Offseason acquisition Thomas is off to a good start, averaging a team-best 18.7 points while shooting 56.4 percent from the field. He scored 23 points in the victory over the Lakers and followed it up with another 23-point outing in Phoenix’s ensuing game against San Antonio while sharing minutes in a crowded backcourt. “If somebody’s not playing well, we’ll give someone else a shot,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “Sometimes you’ve just got to understand maybe it’s not their night and they play less minutes.”

ABOUT THE LAKERS (0-4): Power forward Jordan Hill isn’t known for his offense but has scored 23 points in back-to-back games – the efforts tie for the fourth-highest output of his career. He is averaging 14.8 points and a team-high 7.8 rebounds while outplaying free-agent addition Carlos Boozer (9.8 points, 5.5 rebounds) and helping Bryant out on the offensive end. “I feel the team needs me,” Hill told reporters. “Kobe can’t do it by himself. He definitely needs help.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Lakers are 22-7 against the Suns in regular-season games played at Staples Center.

2. Bryant is averaging 24.8 points, with a high of 31 against Phoenix.

3. Morris scored 21 in the contest against the Lakers, marking his fifth career 20-point outing.

PREDICTION: Suns 116, Lakers 111