Preview: Suns at Lakers

Kobe Bryant could possibly be back on the court after a three-game absence to rest an aching body when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. Bryant has been dealing with soreness in his knees, feet, back and Achilles’ tendons and coach Byron Scott has opted to hold out the 36-year-old Bryant until he feels better. Scott plans to reduce Bryant’s minutes once he returns to save wear and tear on his body.

Phoenix has been rolling and Friday’s victory over the Sacramento Kings marked its fifth straight victory. The Suns lost six straight games before turning it around and four of the victories on the current winning streak have occurred on the road. Phoenix has beaten the Lakers twice this season – a 20-point home win and a six-point victory at STAPLES Center.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (17-14): Backup point guard Isaiah Thomas is averaging 17.3 points over the last six games, reaching 20 on three occasions. Phoenix struggled when he was out of the lineup for eight contests due to an ankle injury and the team’s hot stretch started shortly after he returned. Thomas is averaging 22.5 points in two games against the Lakers this season and is 17-of-27 from the field, including a season-high five 3-pointers in the first matchup.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (9-21): Frontcourt starters Jordan Hill (12 points, 10 rebounds), Ed Davis (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Wesley Johnson (11 points, 10 rebounds) all had double-doubles in Friday’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks, but 15 of their boards were on the offensive end as Los Angeles shot just 36.4 percent from the field. Johnson (3-of-14) and Davis (1-of-6) were a combined 4-of-20 shooting as backup power forward Carlos Boozer (18 points on 9-of-16 shooting) was the only player to shoot better than 50 percent. Nick Young made five 3-pointers off the bench but he also struggled while shooting 5-of-16 overall.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Phoenix has won six of the last seven meetings.

2. The Suns have won four straight road games and are 10-7 overall.

3. Lakers G Wayne Ellington has started for Bryant in all three games – and has scored 12 points in each contest.

PREDICTION: Suns 116, Lakers 107