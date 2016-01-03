Preview: Suns at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on the bottom of the standings in the Pacific Division all season, but the Phoenix Suns are making a spirited run at that position. The Suns will try to avoid a ninth straight loss and bounce back from a terrible defensive performance when they visit the Lakers on Sunday.

The Suns allowed an average of 107 points in the first seven games of their losing streak before going into Sacramento on Sunday and letting the Kings shoot 60.9 percent from the floor in a 142-119 drubbing. Phoenix, which let go of its top defensive assistant as part of a recent shakeup on the coaching staff, gave up 83 points in the second half alone. The Lakers are not exactly a defensive juggernaut but are enjoying their first winning streak of the season after picking off the Philadelphia 76ers 93-84 on Friday to make it two straight. Kobe Bryant sat out the victory with shoulder soreness and is questionable to make a return on Sunday.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), TWC SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (12-24): Phoenix was within six points at the half on Saturday before allowing 44 in the third quarter as the game got away. ”We have to continue to play no matter what happens throughout the game,“ point guard Brandon Knight told reporters. “… If you don’t get stops in this league it makes it tough to win.” Center Tyson Chandler, who serves as the team’s defensive anchor, was ejected in the third quarter against the Kings.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (7-27): Los Angeles got the better of the Boston Celtics in the finale of their road trip before opening the three-game homestand with the triumph over the 76ers. Bryant, who is averaging 17.2 points in his final NBA season, underwent surgery on his right shoulder last season and has dealt with occasional soreness since rising for a rare dunk last month. “I think this is just one of those things that the wear and tear of playing for 20 years and the surgery and things like that is probably taking a little bit of a toll on him,” Lakers coach Byron Scott told reporters. “But other than that, (Los Angeles trainer Gary Vitti) hasn’t come to me and said anything at all.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Suns G Devin Booker is averaging 13 points in four games since moving into the starting lineup.

2. Los Angeles G Lou Williams is averaging 21.5 points in the last two games.

3. Phoenix won the last five meetings, including a 120-101 home triumph on Nov. 16.

PREDICTION: Lakers 109, Suns 103