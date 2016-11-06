Preview: Suns at Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers did something on Friday that no team in the last two-plus seasons could accomplish - holding Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry without a 3-pointer. The Lakers will try to ride the momentum from the biggest win of the Luke Walton era when they host the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

Los Angeles posted a shocking 117-97 drubbing of Curry and the Golden State Warriors while holding the reigning two-time league MVP without a 3-pointer for the first time in his last 196 games, including the postseason. "Don’t let them miss - make them miss," Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell told the team's website of the defense. "There’s a big difference. I think we bought into it and got it done." The Suns should be happy to get Saturday off after winning in overtime in each of the last two games, including a 112-111 triumph at New Orleans on Friday. The Lakers will have to muster the same defensive effort they used against Curry to stop Phoenix guard Devin Booker, who sent Friday's game into overtime with a 3-pointer at the buzzer and finished with 38 points.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE SUNS (2-4): Booker, who turned 20 last Sunday, went 17-of-52 from the field in his three games prior to Friday but found his shooting stroke against the Pelicans while draining 13-of-22 from the floor, 3-of-7 from beyond the arc and 9-of-9 from the free-throw line in the stellar performance. Booker's 3-pointer to send the game into overtime was reminiscent of a contested 3-pointer that point guard Eric Bledsoe knocked down at the buzzer sounded in overtime to give Phoenix a 118-115 win against Portland on Wednesday. Bledsoe is averaging 17.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists in the first six contests.

ABOUT THE LAKERS (3-3): Walton, who was an assistant coach with Golden State the previous two seasons, is trying to get his young team to take some pride in their home court, and Friday's win following a 1-3 road trip was encouraging. “The big picture is we make it really hard on teams (to) come into Staples Center and get wins,” Walton told reporters. “And so far, we’ve had two home games against two really good teams (Golden State and Houston), and won them both." Power forward Julius Randle averaged 11.3 points on the road trip but dominated the inside Friday en route to 20 points and 14 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Lakers F Larry Nance Jr. is 13-of-15 from the field in the last two games.

2. Suns C Tyson Chandler recorded 18 rebounds in three of the last four games.

3. Phoenix took the final two meetings last season and seven of the last eight.

PREDICTION: Lakers 116, Suns 112