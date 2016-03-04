Preview: Suns at Magic

The Orlando Magic feel they can still be part of the Eastern Conference playoff race but the deck is certainly stacked against them. Orlando is 3 1/2 games behind eighth-place Detroit entering Friday’s contest against the struggling Phoenix Suns before playing nine of its next 11 games on the road.

The Magic won a crucial game against the floundering Chicago Bulls on Wednesday and need to parlay the victory into a string of successes. “We need to play very well, we need as many wins as we can get and we’re going to need help,” Orlando coach Scott Skiles told reporters. “More than likely that’s what’s going to have to happen. So it would be nice to get on a streak, but we just have to win the next game. That’s how we have to approach it - just win the next game.” The Suns continue to set rapidly and Thursday’s 108-92 loss against the Miami Heat was their 15th in 16 games. Phoenix matched the club record of 17 consecutive road losses and hasn’t won away from home since a 103-101 victory over Chicago on Dec. 7.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona (Phoenix), FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE SUNS (15-46): Phoenix has lost 30 of its last 33 games and the play of rookie sharpshooter Devin Booker has been one of the few high points. Booker scored 34 points Thursday for his second 30-point outing of the season and has scored in double digits in 26 of 30 games since receiving a more prominent role. “The last few games, I haven’t been shooting the ball well,” Booker said after the loss to the Heat. “I knew it would come, so I just kept shooting. They started falling so I stayed aggressive and I had the opportunity so I took advantage of it.”

ABOUT THE MAGIC (27-33): Shooting guard Evan Fournier (wrist) missed the last three games and that has opened up playing time for rookie Mario Hezonja and the fifth overall pick in last summer’s draft scored a season-best 21 points in Wednesday’s 102-89 victory over the Chicago Bulls. The 21-year-old Hezonja has been brought along slowly and is considered one of the club’s building blocks. “He played very, very well. He was confident, he was decisive and he knocked down shots and executed plays,” power forward Aaron Gordon told reporters. “We all know that Mario is a baller and it’s just a matter of time with him.”

1. The Suns have won the past two meetings, including a 107-104 home victory on Dec. 9.

2. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic scored 24 points against the Bulls and has tallied 20 or more points in seven of the past 11 games.

3. Phoenix C Alex Len has posted three straight double-doubles and is averaging 17.3 points and 13.7 rebounds during the stretch.

PREDICTION: Magic 117, Suns 90