Preview: Suns at Magic

The Orlando Magic have not been able to build any momentum this season and will attempt to start another winning streak when they open a three-game homestand against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. The Magic had a chance to win their third consecutive game Monday in Milwaukee, but turned the ball over 25 times in a dispiriting 93-89 loss.

“You can’t beat any team like that,” forward Jeff Green told reporters after Monday’s loss – Orlando’s fifth in seven games on the road. The Magic, who were averaging 12.9 turnovers coming into the game in Milwaukee, won four of seven on their home court as it prepares to take on the struggling Suns. Phoenix has dropped five of six overall and stands 1-4 on its six-game road trip after dropping a 106-101 decision at Washington on Monday despite holding a lead with 1:27 to go. “It was a game we should have won,” Suns guard Eric Bledsoe told reporters. “We’ve got to do a better job of execution. There are going to be nights when we can’t get out in transition. We can’t let that stop us.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Arizona Plus, FSN Florida (Orlando)

ABOUT THE SUNS (4-11): Bledsoe has been red hot the last two games, averaging 28 points, seven rebounds and six assists while backcourt partner Devin Booker scored 30 against Washington – the third time he has scored at least that much this month. Center Tyson Chandler (personal) missed three straight games and third-leading scorer T.J. Warren (illness) has been out the past two. Phoenix entered Tuesday last in the league in scoring defense (114.3) and 27th in field-goal percentage defense (46.3), but is posting 107.9 points per game.

ABOUT THE MAGIC (6-8): Orlando improved its defense from last season, averaging more than four points against fewer, but entered Tuesday ranked 29th in the league in scoring at 92.3 per contest. Evan Fournier leads five players in double figures at 16.9 points per game and Serge Ibaka raised his game of late, scoring a career-high 31 at Oklahoma City on Nov. 13 and is averaging 17.3 over the last three. Point guard Elfrid Payton struggled the last three games, averaging just 5.7 points and missing all six of his 3-point attempts.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Suns won five of the last six games in the series, including three straight at Orlando after a 102-84 triumph last season.

2. Orlando C Nikola Vucevic is off to a rough start offensively (10.7 points, 41 percent shooting), but is averaging 12.3 rebounds the last four games.

3. Phoenix G Brandon Knight got the start Monday – his second of the season – and produced his second-lowest point total of the season (four).

PREDICTION: Suns 110, Magic 104