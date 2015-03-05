Knight leads Suns past Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Recently-acquired guard Brandon Knight sure looked comfortable Wednesday night, despite his insistence that it will take considerably more time to feel at home with the Phoenix Suns.

Knight, obtained in a trade from Milwaukee on Feb. 19, scored 28 points, dished seven assists, made three steals, and took control down the stretch in leading the Suns to a 105-100 victory over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

It was his seventh -- and best -- game with the Suns (32-30), who kept their flickering playoff hopes alive as they chase both the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New Orleans Pelicans for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot.

“It’s only been, like 13 days, on this team. It’s going to take longer than that to get a good feel for everybody here,” Knight said. “It’s a process. It might take the rest of the season before I feel 100 percent comfortable here.”

Suns forward Markieff Morris had 23 points. Guard Eric Bledsoe had 13 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Forward P.J. Tucker had 19 points after going scoreless in the first half.

The Magic were led by guard Victor Oladipo with a career high 38 points. Center Nikola Vucevic had 18 points. Forward Tobias Harris had 11 points. Guard Elfrid Payton had nine points, 10 assists and five steals.

Although the Magic never led in the fourth quarter, they cut the deficit to just one point on three different scores.

The Suns led 97-89, but Oladipo scored seven consecutive points to close the gap to one. The Magic also closed to 99-98 when Vucevic scored on a tip-in. They closed to 101-100 when Oladipo hit a pair of free throws with nine seconds remaining.

Each time the Suns responded. The Suns closed the game by making six consecutive free throws, including four by Knight and two Bledsoe.

Knight scored nine points in the final five minutes, holding off the Magic each time. With the Suns clinging to a 3-point lead, Knight intercepted the Magic inbounds pass with four seconds remaining that was designed for a 3-point shot.

“I think he (Knight) was more comfortable out there tonight,” Suns coach Jeff Hornacek said. “I think that probably helped a little bit. He did a great job tonight. We need more direction from our point guards and he can give us that.”

The Magic (19-43) lost their fourth consecutive game, spoiling the best game Oladipo has played in his two NBA seasons. He had 17 points in the fourth quarter, keeping the Magic close until the end. He hit four of his eight 3-point shots. He had four rebounds and three assists.

“It’s really frustrating for us now,” Oladipo said. “We’ve got to find a way to come out better in the second half. We’ve got to put a whole game together if we want to win, and we’re just not doing that yet.”

Forward Marcus Morris opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer that gave the Suns an 11-point lead, their largest of the period. Oladipo sparked the Magic with back-to-back 3-pointers that close the deficit to 82-77.

The Suns, after a woeful first half, started the third quarter on a 23-7 run, getting 3-point baskets by both Bledsoe and Knight. They scored 34 points in the third, including nine from Tucker, to take a 77-69 lead into the fourth quarter.

“We won the game, but I‘m not satisfied,” Tucker said. “We needed the win, but it shouldn’t have been as close as it was.”

The Suns had lost the previous two games and seven of the previous nine while struggling to stay in the playoff race.

The Magic led 52-43 at intermission, riding their hot-shooting start and the sluggish defense of the Suns.

The Magic made 23 of 43 shots (53.5 percent) in the first two periods. Harris hit five of six shots for 11 points. Vucevic made six of 11 shots for 14 points. Oladipo made five of eight for 10 points in the opening half.

The Magic led by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, outscoring the Suns 32-14 from inside the lane. Payton ignited the Magic with three steals in the second quarter, converting two of them into back-to-back baskets.

Morris and Knight each had 13 points for the Suns in the first half, but they got little help from the rest of the team.

NOTES: The Magic moved C/F Dewayne Dedmon into the starting lineup Wednesday in place of F Channing Frye, hoping to get better defensively. Dedmon, normally the backup center, got his first start of the season. ... Magic rookie reserve G Devyn Marble will be out for the next four to six weeks with a detached retina in his left eye. ... The Suns were coming off their worst back-to-back losses, 27 and 17 points, in two years. ... Phoenix coach Jeff Hornacek was not pleased by the recent play of his team, particularly its lack of hustle. “I don’t know what it is, but when teams get physical, we look like a high school team,” Hornacek said. “We have to get tougher, and we have to find tougher guys who are going to battle.” ... Rookie G Elfrid Payton played in his 62nd game, the only Magic player to appear in every game this season.