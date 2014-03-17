Preview: Suns at Nets

Saddled with a three-game losing streak that threatened to torpedo their chances at a Western Conference playoff spot, the Phoenix Suns have responded with back-to-back victories over Atlantic Division foes. They’ll look to continue that trend Monday night as they wrap up a three-game East Coast road swing against the Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix followed Friday’s 87-80 triumph over the Boston Celtics with a 121-113 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday afternoon.

Completing the Atlantic trifecta could prove difficult, with the Suns playing the tail end of a back-to-back and the Nets relatively well rested and looking to rebound from a 101-94 defeat at the hands of the Washington Wizards on Saturday. The Nets lacked the finishing kick they needed in that one, getting outscored 29-15 in the fourth quarter to drop to 13-20 away from the Barclays Center. Brooklyn escaped with a 100-98 overtime win in their previous encounter Nov. 15 in Phoenix.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSAZ (Phoenix), YES (Brooklyn)

ABOUT THE SUNS (38-28): Not only has Phoenix surprised nearly everyone by contending for a postseason berth in a season when most thought it would be in rebuilding mode, it has done so despite losing guard Eric Bledsoe to a knee injury for half the season. The difference-maker during that stretch: one-time castoff Gerald Green, who has rejuvenated his career in Arizona - averaging better than 20 points in 15 games since the All-Star break. Green, who is back in a bench role with the return of Bledsoe, led the Suns with 28 points in Sunday’s victory.

ABOUT THE NETS (33-31): Brooklyn’s reclamation project hasn’t put up stats as impressive as Green‘s, but has been impressive nonetheless. Former star point guard Shaun Livingston overcame a gruesome knee injury seven years ago that many believed would end his career, and is now a valuable part of the Nets’ starting lineup. Sharing ball-handling duties with Deron Williams, Livingston averages just 7.8 points and 3.1 assists in 25 minutes but has been responsible at both ends of the floor while adding 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Nets PF Kevin Garnett (back spasms) is questionable for Monday; he has missed the previous eight games.

2. Brooklyn has won four straight meetings.

3. Phoenix is 6-2 against the Atlantic Division.

PREDICTION: Nets 97, Suns 94